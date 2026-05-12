Royals' Michael Wacha Turning Heads During Strong 2026 Campaign

The Kansas City Royals’ rotation is tied for second in MLB with 20 quality starts. The group has been anchored by 34-year-old Michael Wacha, who not only leads the team in quality starts, but has also been the rotation’s most effective arm so far this season.

Through his first 51.1 innings this season, Wacha owns a 2.63 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and 42 strikeouts. The right-hander is in the 14th season of his MLB career and is off to a phenomenal start on the mound.

In the Royals’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, Wacha looked dominant on the mound once again and continues to show no signs of slowing down this season.

Michael Wacha was nails against the Tigers

Apr 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wacha worked through seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six. The outing marked his sixth quality start of the season as the Royals took the first two games, securing the three-game series win early.

Ever since his first season in Kansas City in 2024, Wacha has not only been a veteran leader for the roster and rotation, but also one of the Royals’ more reliable arms.

In 2024, he logged 166.2 innings with a 3.35 ERA. His leadership and production led to Kansas City signing him to a three-year deal through the 2027 season.

He followed that up in 2025 by posting a 3.86 ERA across 172.2 innings, and now appears to be pitching some of the best baseball he has played in recent years.

Wacha owns a pitching run value of 8, which ranks in the 92nd percentile, according to Statcast. While that value is outstanding, his underlying pitching metrics are not as dominant as some might expect.

He owns a 22.5% whiff rate and just a 20.9% strikeout rate, showing he is not a pitcher who overwhelms hitters with strikeouts.

Instead, he relies on his control and pitch mix to induce soft contact, highlighted by his 88 mph average exit velocity allowed.

His ability to work deep into games has also played a major role in the season he is putting together, as shown by his 51.1 innings through just eight starts.

If Wacha continues pitching the way he has, he could very well earn an All-Star selection when the time comes. It would mark his second career selection and first since 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals.