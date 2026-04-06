Brady Singer Earns Fantasy Baseball Interest on Waiver Wire in this MLB Mock Trade

Teams with struggling rosters are teams willing to make trades for the right price. The Cincinnati Reds are the prime example of that. Should the team fail to contend in the playoffs, they will cut short-term assets in favor of long-term ones. Brady Singer is today's focus, on a 1-year deal and ready to head off to a contender in a mutually beneficial deal. Today, we discuss a scenario in which Singer heads to the Baltimore Orioles.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

At the moment, Singer is not much of a fantasy baseball asset. He is owned in under 15% of leagues. Singer is a viable, durable starter who could have low-end fantasy baseball value, but only in the right situation. If Singer joins the Orioles, he will dip up to become a player that could be around 50/50% owned.

The Orioles are expected to be among the top offenses in baseball. That will assist in improving the win potential of a low-end rotational pitcher like Singer. Ultimately, his viability depends on Singer's play. Singer was a 4.03 ERA pitcher in 2025 with a lower strikeout rate. He did manage to win 14 games on a middling Reds team, going over 5 IP per game.

Mock Trade Details

Orioles Get:

SP, Brady Singer

Reds Get:

2B, Jeremiah Jackson

Future Pitching Prospect

Why the Orioles Accept the Trade

The Orioles can really use some pitching depth to fuel a playoff-contending run. They optioned Dean Kremer to Triple-A, and now, Zach Eflin is on the IR. Singer is not an ace by any means, but he is durable, solid, and experienced. The Orioles would do great to add a player like Singer to be 4th/5th in their rotation. He rounds out a now-great and balanced rotation of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz, and Chris Bassitt.

Why the Reds Accept the Trade

The Reds are in this for the long term. They very well can make the playoffs in 2026, but can they actually contend? Perhaps, but less than likely. Singer is on a 1-year deal and very likely to be gone after 2026. They might as well sell Singer for something with good upside on the long-term returns.

Jackson is a quality 2nd baseman that the Reds can acquire and use as a useful utility man under team control. The Orioles also happen to have one of the best farm systems in MLB, particularly in pitching. They have 5 players ranked among their top-25 prospects who are in Triple-A, plus a bunch more in Double-A. The Reds can happily sign a deal for a prospect who will be of their picking at the pitcher position.

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