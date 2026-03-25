Ranking the Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Offenses Beginning the 2026 MLB Season

The ice has cracked, and the MLB season has arrived. We are here, finally, and ready to explore what this new 162-game season has in store for us. From our fantasy baseball angle, the best thing that we can do for you is crunch the numbers and output the insights that come to the surface. In doing so, today we provide the top-10 fantasy baseball offenses, and I warn you, it may be unconventional.

1. Baltimore Orioles

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The Orioles may have up to 7 players who are top-100 hitters in baseball. Two Orioles players rank in the top-20 Fangraphs power rankings of hitters (Alonso, Ward), and we go as deep as the 8-spot to find Colton Cowser, who could bat 3-5 in most MLB lineups.

Stars: Gunnar Henderson, Taylor Ward, Pete Alonso

2. Atlanta Braves

This pick is optimistic, but fantasy baseball is also a game of gambling on players' upside. If the Braves return to domination in 2026, this lineup has all the tools to be the best in the MLB. The lineup leads off with an MVP candidate in Ronald Acuna Jr., down to three 3+ WAR players in Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, and Austin Riley. Added: they have veterans down the lineup, including Michael Harris Jr. with a 3.6 WAR and Marcell Ozuna.

Stars: Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris Jr.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers will win as many games as they so desire in 2026. The team pays up and fields a dominant team, as they are the far-and-away World Series favorites. The team leads off 1-3 with all 4+ WAR players, including the new addition, Kyle Tucker. The concern with this team is their age. The Dodgers have six players over age 31 in their lineup, and the younger players are among their lesser players in Andy Pages and Alex Freeland.

Stars: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, Freddie Freeman

4. New York Yankees

Yankee Stadium ranks 3rd easiest in park factor, thus favoring hitters a ton. Aaron Judge is going to hit 50+ home runs again in 2026. We also project a breakout, All-Star year from Ben Rice, accompanied by six 110+ WRC+ players. The Yankees do falloff at the bottom of their lineup with Jose Caballero, Austin Wells, and Ryan McMahon.

Stars: Aaron Judge, Ben Rice

5. New York Mets

The Mets might have the most optimistic lineup in all of baseball. The team banks on the likes of Bo Bichette and Luis Robert Jr. to make this lineup arguably the best in the MLB. However, until that is seen, the Mets will be our 5th-ranked lineup in baseball, topped by Juan Soto (163 WRC+ Proj.) and Francisco Lindor.

Stars: Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette

6. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are among the strongest top-end lineups in MLB, with six players projected at 113+ WRC+. Kevin McGonigle is the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball. He sits right behind an elite hitter in Riley Greene. The Tigers are an extremely popular AL World Series pick.

Stars: Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle

7. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays look to return to the World Series with a lineup that, at its best, can be the best in the MLB. This goes for all top-10 teams. The team has seven WRC+ projections of 100+ or higher, topped by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer. Without this duo firing, the team can quickly fall into trouble.

Stars: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer

8. Seattle Mariners

Will Cal Raleigh hit 60+ home runs again? That is the question that looms large in Seattle. The right answer is to assume that Raleigh does not hit that mark again, as it is very hard for anyone to do so, including Aaron Judge. Nonetheless, the Mariners explode off of boom-or-bust power (but mostly boom) with Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. Josh Naylor and the new addition, Brendan Donovan, also provide for a very good 1-4.

Stars: Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez

9. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs may have the most complete lineup 1-9. They are not quite as dominant up top with Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. However, Fangraphs projects for no current starter to have a WRC+ worse than 98 — a mark that no team meets.

Stars: Michael Busch, Pete Crow-Armstrong

10. Athletics

The Athletics? Yes, the Athletics. They ranked comfortably among the top 5 offenses in the 2026 MLB season. The team fields an MVP candidate in Nick Kurtz, plus another 130 WRC+ projection in Brent Rooker. Supported by Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson, this is one of the best 1-5 lineups in the MLB. Again, all top-10 teams in this ranking could realistically finish as the MLB's top offense.

Stars: Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom

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