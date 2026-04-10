Isaac Paredes Eyes a Fantasy Baseball Resurgence in this Potential Reds-Astros Trade

The Houston Astros are contenders, once again, and they may find themselves shopping on the trade block this coming summer. They are a team primed to win big, but also need to secure a title-contending roster. The Astros have an infield surplus, but can use depth at the pitching position. It appears like Isaac Paredes is their most expendable asset, so today we project a deal in which he leaves Houston. That deal sends him to the Cincinnati Reds.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Paredes was drafted as the 15th ranked 3rd baseman in 2026 fantasy baseball. He falls short when it comes to upside as Paredes sits on the bench while Carlos Correa commands 3rd base. Paredes has a very good, pulling bat. Yet, he lacks playing time to showcase his talent.

In Cincinnati, Paredes will become an everyday starter as their current 3rd baseman bats 9th and lacks much to be desired (Ke'Bryan Hayes). Paredes will instantly become a start-worthy 3rd baseman in fantasy baseball, should this trade ever happen.

In 2025, Paredes batted to an .810 OPS with 20 home runs. The Reds are generally a solid batting lineup, so Paredes should be able to maintain good statistics with a quality lineup. supporting cast. A trade here would be a win for fantasy baseball owners.

Mock Trade Details

Reds Get:

3B, Isaac Paredes

Astros Get:

OF, Rece Hinds

RP, Connor Phillips

Why the Reds Accept the Trade

The Reds can certainly use a veteran 3rd baseman as they look to make the playoffs for the 2nd straight season. Ke'Bryan Hayes is not the answer. He batted sub-.240 in consecutive seasons, and now, he bats under .100 thus far in 2026. Hayes is an elite fielder, but that only gets you so far. Paredes is average at fielding in his own right, as that will do.

If the Reds can get Paredes at a fair price, why not do it? This team has what it takes to go on an October run behind its stellar pitching rotation.

Why the Astros Accept the Trade

The Astros have Paredes on the bench right now. He is a great bench player, but a bench player indeed. The team currently fields Correa at 3rd, and they even have Shay Whitcomb in-wait, playing in Triple-A. Whitcomb does not have to play 3rd base, but he certainly can, as it's among his infield positions. This paints a picture where the Astros clearly do not need Paredes to continue their success.

Rece Hinds is a left-handed bat with an elite exit velocity and barrel rate combination. Phillips then provides a reliable relief arm that a contending team like the Astros can use. He pitched to a sub-3.00 ERA in 2025.

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