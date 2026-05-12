Clay Holmes Reaches New Fantasy Baseball Heights in this Mets Mock Fire-Sale Trade

The New York Mets built their team for success in 2026. The team was one of the favorites to win the World Series. Yet, they are failing miserably, having now posted more than 100 losses. If the Mets cannot rebound by June, the season may flip on its head. A year once primed for Titletown can now be primed for the stock exchange as players, including Clay Holmes, may be dealt away from New York. Today, we explore a fit where Holmes is dealt, and that new home is with the Chicago Cubs.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Clay Holmes is having a fantastic season thus far. In 8 starts, he has a 1.86 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He has a 98th percentile +12 pitching run value on Statcast. The top-tier baseball of Holmes stands out, and if maintained in Chicago, he shall only rise even further.

In offensive rating, the Mets are literally the worst team in the entire MLB (-34.3). On the Other hand, the Cubs are the best team in MLB (+35.6). Holmes will expect to maintain his pitching, and with much better hitting, that equates to more than 2.0 runs per game; Holmes will gain many more wins to his fantasy baseball resume.

Mock Trade Details

Cubs Get:

SP, Clay Holmes

Mets Get:

SP Prospect, Jaxon Wiggins

INF Prospect, Pedro Ramirez

Why the Cubs Accept the Trade

The Cubs are primed for the World Series run with a record of 27-14, as of May 12. They are the 2nd best team in the National League,2nd-best and if they have any need, it is pitching depth. Currently, Matthew Boyd is injured, and the team also recently lost Cade Horton for the season. A high-upside pitcher in Holmes would be someone that the Cubs can gain at a moderate price, providing win-now value at a sub-3.00 expected ERA.

Why the Mets Accept the Trade

If the Mets sell Holmes, it will clearly be the start of a fire sale in New York. Holmes has one more year on his contract, and while his value is extremely high, it would be very smart to deal him off for maximum returns. At a sub-2.00 ERA, his value is expected to only depreciate over time.

Wiggins is the Cubs' No. 2 prospect at the moment. Ramirez is also among their top-10 prospects. The Mets get two players who can see the major leagues very soon. The short-term asset is a deal for long-term success, or so Mets fans shall hope...

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