This Braves Trade Scenario Makes Tarik Skubal the Far-Best Player in Fantasy Baseball

The price for Tarik Skubal would be massive. Not astronomical, but massive. The fact that his contract is expiring certainly plays a key part in any potential trade before the deadline. In that respect, the Tigers lose out on maximum returns that someone like Yordan Alvarez or Fernando Tatis Jr. would command if they were dealt.

With Skubal up for free agency, the Tigers might be wise to sell him out while they can get a huge profit. The season in Detroit is nowhere near its 2025 form; their current record is 29-40, 4th place in the AL Central. The question we now try to answer is: which team would trade for Skubal?

That team would be one that can win a World Series right now. A team that can take on the gamble and a team that has proven shy to pay top-dollar. That is a team that could sign Skubal after 2026: the Atlanta Braves.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The top factor affecting the fantasy baseball value of a starting pitcher is his supporting cast. It is both offense and defense while the pitcher does the rest.

Offensively, the Braves are the 5th-best team in the MLB as of June 12. They have an offensive rating of +25.1, while Skubal's Tigers team ranks 18th at -6.0. The upgrade for Skubal would be tremendous. Over 7 starts this season, Skubal has 3 wins, which would likely be higher in proportion to games played if Skubal were an Atlanta Brave.

Defense as a baseball statistic tends to float under the radar. In this respect, it would pay tremendous dividends for Skubal. The Braves rank as the 7th-best defensive team in baseball. The Tigers? 29th.

Skubal is already labeled as the MLB's best pitcher by many. If he joined the Braves in a stretch run towards the postseason, he would become the undisputed best, especially in fantasy baseball. He does first have to return strongly from injury, but reports are positive in that respect.

Mock Trade Details

Braves Get:

SP, Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get:

SP, Cam Caminiti (No. 1 team prospect)

SP/RP, JR Ritchie (No. 2 team prospect)

3B, Nacho Alvarez Jr. (Deeper-ranked prospect)

OF, Luis Guanipa (No. 20 team prospect)

SP, Hurston Waldrep (Unraked on IR, high-upside prospect)

Why the Braves Say Yes

The Braves have a good rotation, but Skubal would make them great. The team has been labeled as ready to make a big move if the timing is right. The team has nearly twice as many wins as losses this season. They have the best record in MLB, ahead of the Dodgers as of June 12 (45-23).

If any team would pay this price, it would be the Braves. They have the opportunity to win another World Series and the reputation to up their chances at retaining Skubal in free agency. It is not every day that you can get a top-5 player in baseball for a moderate price, much cheaper than if said player were on a lasting contract. You have to be bold to win.

Why the Tigers Say Yes

Detroit's record is 29-40 and its, season is dwindling. While they contended well in 2025, it was also somewhat of a pipe dream. They were not expected to get that far, and, on paper, they never entered 2026 among the top-5 MLB teams.

The team is now struggling, and with Skubal due to hit free agency, he is becoming all but gone. The odds he is retained are low, traded or not. They might as well sell the season and, in the process, get two elite prospects among 3 other high-upside ones.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: