How a Tarik Skubal Mock Trade Could Change the Orioles and Fantasy Baseball

Blockbuster trades are things that get MLB fans going. It is real that big names get dealt, and sometimes there are wild scenarios. Juan Soto has been traded not once, but twice. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Corbin Burnes had been dealt in their primes. Deals happen, and they will continue to happen in this weird world of the MLB. Today, we explore Tarik Skubal and his eventual departure, which trades him to the Baltimore Orioles.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The glory in owning Skubal is that you have no risk. So long as Skubal is healthy, he is a top-3 MLB starter, if not No. 1, on any team that he shall play for. Whether the Tigers or the Orioles are behind their lethal lineup, Skubal will deliver.

The affected are those who own Samuel Basallo in dynasty fantasy baseball. Given the Orioles crowded lineup, Basallo could actually do better with the Tigers. He is among the Orioles most promising players, via expectations, but has fallen short of the Orioles' sub-.170 average in his shallow career.

If Basallo joined the Tigers, he would find more opportunities. Instead of being steadily behind Adley Rutschman, Basallo can at least give Dillon Dingler a run for his money as the starting catcher in Detroit. Likewise, Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Chayse McDermott have quicker paths to playing time.

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Mock Trade Details

Orioles Get:

SP, Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get:

C, Samuel Basallo

OF (No. 8 Prospect), Enrique Bradfield Jr.

RP Prospect, Chayse McDermott

2027 Competitive Balance Picks

Why the Orioles Accept the Trade

The Orioles need the pitching, plain and simple. Their lineup is as good as many in the MLB, and to make the 2026 World Series, they need an ace. Skubal provides that, while the Orioles will have enough money to extend him beyond the trade, as the 13th-lowest in 2027 money commitments ($62 million).

With congestion in the Orioles lineup comes supply-and-demand for the moving. The Orioles can deal top prospects such as Basallo and Bradfield Jr. and get their guy, Cy Young favorite, Skubal.

Why the Tigers Accept the Trade

The day is only getting nearer and nearer. What is that day? That day is pay day. Skubal will need a massive deal after 2026, as long as he remains healthy and up to standard. Both things being assumed, Skubal could command the biggest pitching contract in baseball, and maybe even all-time. Given the way the Tigers pushed Skubal into arbitration the past offseason, it seems much less likely that he will be back in Detroit.

Given the complex monetary scenario, the Tigers might be smart to deal off Skubal while they can, and get a big haul for the man. The trade mocked here does just that. The Tigers will get top high-end prospects, one at catcher and one in the outfield. Added, they get an upcoming pitching prospect in McDermott and another draft pick. Most of all, the Tigers save money and can send it elsewhere now while keeping Framber Valdez as their very great ace.

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