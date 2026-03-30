Fantasy Baseball Owners Hit the Ceiling of Tarik Skubal in this Potential MLB Trade

Would the Detroit Tigers trade Tarik Skubal? It seems insane to even consider, but the rumors linger on and on. As Skubal's price skyrockets, it may reach a level the Tigers will be unable to match. Teams like the Dodgers and Mets will spend an endless amount of money to sign a player like Skubal. Thus, the Tigers may come to a realization that their best path to maximizing his value is to trade the Cy Young winner. In this potential trade, he becomes a New York Met with a big pay day to soon come.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

How good are the Tigers' bats versus the Mets' bats? — This is the question that will factor in the most. The better a supporting cast is for Skubal, the better he shall be in fantasy football. That reality will make wins increasingly achievable.

The Tigers' bats are great, and the Mets' bats are just as good, if not better. Pitching for the Mets that have Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and Luis Robert Jr. is as good as it can get, outside of the Dodgers. Even then, it may be as good as Skubal can get.

The simple answer is that Skubal maintains a borderline SP1 overall value, whether on the Mets or the Tigers. For that reason, you need not worry about a potential trade. This is especially given that if the Tigers trade Skubal, it will more than likely be to another contender like the Mets, Yankees, or Dodgers.

Mock Trade Details

Mets Get:

SP, Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get:

SP, Jonah Tong

2B/OF, AJ Ewing

1B/OF, Ryan Clifford

Why the Mets Accept the Trade

The deal is quite obvious here for the Mets. Steve Cohen will pay endless dollars for a prime player. Skubal is that of a Cy Young, best-in-the-league caliber. If Skubal is for sale, the Mets are calling. They care more about winning right now than their prospects in the pipeline.

As for the prospects being dealt, the Mets do have flexibility. As Ewing hopes to come up in 2026, he sees no path to starting for the Mets right now. Ewing will play either the outfield, which is full with Soto, Robert Jr., and Benge, or he will play 2nd base, where the Mets have multiple current options. Clifford can fill a first-base gap, but the Mets will deal him and stick with Polanco at first if that means Skubal.

Why the Tigers Accept the Trade

Some things you love so much that you have to let them be free. That may be an exaggerated way of explaining this deal, but the Tigers find a price being jacked up on Skubal, especially if he plays well in the early stages of 2026. If the Tigers do not think they can re-sign Skubal, they might as well trade him.

Luckily for the Tigers, many trade partners will pay up. The Mets are one that will definitely do that, and, in turn, the Tigers get 3 of their top-4 prospects in 2026. Not only do the Tigers avoid paying what may be >$50 million AAV, but they pay little with the three high-upside, young prospects under team control.

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