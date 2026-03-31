Jasson Dominguez Sprouts in Fantasy Baseball With a Potential Trade to the Cardinals

The New York Yankees surprised many of their fans by optioning Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Given that roster move, the rumor mill will only continue to swirl as to whether or not the Yankees would trade their young prospect. Dominguez has spent time in the majors; however, he was optioned to limit a crowded depth chart. Very well, Dominguez may be dealt away if the right price is met. In this potential trade, a fitting partner has been the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If you are holding Jasson Dominguez in dynasty fantasy baseball, this will be good news for you. The Cardinals lack much to be desired in their lineup. They especially lack much to be desired in their outfield. Dominguez will quickly slot himself into this everyday lineup and, perhaps, bat near the prime of it. Immediately, Dominguez may be a viable fantasy baseball player.

The debate will be: to what extent is he viable? Dominguez will play every day, but will he be productive? In two of Dominguez's three MLB seasons, he has batted over .250 with a positive offensive rating. His output lacks much else, but he awaits opportunity, and with one in St. Louis, we should only expect to see the best baseball yet out of Dominguez.

Dominguez will not quite be startable right away, but he can be, and surely is worth the stash you may have, or very well can have.

Mock Trade Details

Cardinals Get:

OF, Jasson Dominguez

Yankees Get:

C, Ivan Herrera

OF, Victor Scott II

Why the Cardinals Accept the Trade

The Cardinals are in a rebuild of their farm system, and are unfortunately, okay with a 2nd straight losing season in 2026, should that be the case. Trading for a high-upside player in Dominguez would fit their game plan. He is just 23 years old. He is from the Dominican Republic and has flashed great hitting that may become elite for the Cardinals. He is at a modest price.

The one concern fans may have here is that of trading Herrera. The team is fine at catcher with Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo to back him up. This is a tanking season, for the most part. Deal Herrera now, who will eventually require a payday. He does not fit the short-term needs of this team.

Why the Yankees Accept the Trade

The Yankees will swap a high-upside prospect for two moderate needs at catcher and in the outfield. As Yankees fans grow restless about the monster contract of Trent Grisham, they would welcome a new outfielder to back him up and, just maybe, take over if Grisham is dealt. Nonetheless, the Yankees can use depth in the outfield with Scott II.

Austin Wells hopes to be the Yankees' future at catcher. However, he has not proved to be excellent just yet. A player like Wells would benefit from playing behind Ivan Herrera. He has .284 and .301 averages in back-to-back seasons and is a very solid fielder as well. The Yankees can ultimately use a reliable catcher like Herrera in their World Series bid.

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