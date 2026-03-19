Jasson Dominguez Finally Plays MLB Baseball in this Trade Scenario to the Mariners

The New York Yankees are one of a few MLB teams primed to make a trade splash at any given moment. They are always in win-now mode, and as the 2026 season approaches, the team finds itself with expendable assets. A team that can use pitching support with the injuries of Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole and uncertainty of the depths of their rotation may make a splash, in which they deal away the middling Jasson Dominguez. Today, we check out a scenario involving the Seattle Mariners.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

As of now, Dominguez has little redraft value in fantasy baseball, as he may well be starting the 2026 season in Triple-A. The value of Dominguez lies in dynasty fantasy baseball. Owners hold on to him, hoping for his ceiling to be met in due time.

The Mariners can use Dominguez in their outfield, but no impact on Dominguez's starting job would be immediate. As Randy Arozarena plays in left field, the open spot for the taking is in right field, where Luke Raley is the worst batter in the Mariners lineup. If Dominguez can go to Seattle and eventually enter the lineup, he could quickly become a prime player. However, that is less likely. His value will remain tough even in a trade to Seattle.

In this deal, the Yankees make a splash that lands them George Kirby. Kirby will quickly be the SP2 on this team, even if and when Rodon returns. When Cole returns, Kirby can still maintain that SP2 job. Either way, he starts, and that is what ultimately matters.

Being similar teams, Kirby will maintain his rough ADP of P21 in fantasy baseball. Little matters to dynasty players and re-drafters.

Mock Trade Details

Mariners Get:

OF, Jasson Dominguez

SP, Will Warren

INF, Oswaldo Cabrera

Yankees Get:

SP, George Kirby

Why the Mariners Accept the Trade

The Mariners have a surplus of starting pitchers, meaning that they can hedge their bets by adding a couple of future assets. Dominguez, at his best, is meant to be a player with star potential. As the Yankees have him in Triple-A, Dominguez may be viewed as a buy-low option for the Mariners, who are also getting a low-end starter and a utility player.

As it appears, Kirby is the No. 4 pitcher in the Mariners rotation, who is also due to get Bryce Miller back soon.

Why the Yankees Accept the Trade

The Yankees have a volatile rotation. Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers can be great; however, they can also become the opposite — bad. Kirby would be a top-2 or 3 player in most MLB rotations. The Mariners have him as their borderline 4th. Kirby can be bought low to add solidification to a Yankees rotation that faces many questions about the returns of Rodon and Cole.

Both teams here have expendable assets they can use to help each other fill those gaps on their championship-aspiring rosters. Supply and demand at its finest.

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