This Under-the-Radar Cubs Trade Scenario Has Hidden Fantasy Baseball Implications

The Chicago Cubs are a fantasy baseball dominant team with many weapons that make us very happy. They are also a team that desires to win the World Series, ten years after doing so. To get back, the team will have to make moves to keep it as strong as possible. That includes the Cubs navigating their vast injury chart at the pitching position. In this mock trade scenario, the Cubs call up the Washington Nationals for veteran pitcher Zack Littell.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The fact is, Littell is not fantasy viable. He has a >7.00 ERA above 7.00 in the early 2026 season. In the prior two seasons, Littell did field a sub-4.00 ERA, which his why the Cubs made this gamble at a nice price. However, even in those seasons, Littell was a pitcher with a low K-rate. He will bank on wins and lengthy outings. Ultimately, better options are out there.

The value is in the prospect of the Nationals getting Jefferson Rojas. He is the Cubs' No. 4 prospect, currently batting .294 with a .969 OPS in Double-A Knoxville. Rojas is a well-rounded player with great bat-on-ball ability. In dynasty fantasy baseball, Rojas shall rise to the majors later this season. With the Nationals' new analytical brass, Rojas could rise quickly as a middle-infielder on a team that lacks much competition in that position group.

Mock Trade Details

Cubs Get:

SP, Zack Littell

Nationals Get:

INF (Prospect No. 4), Jefferson Rojas

RHP, Brandon Birdsell

Why the Cubs Accept the Trade

The Cubs have lost Cade Horton for a very long time due to injury. They will get back Matthew Boyd this week, yet their rotation falls off a cliff. They currently are fielding: Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad, and Colin Rea. While Littell is not much better, he provides depth with sub-4.00 ERA upside. Depth goes a very long way in a 162-game contending season.

Why the Nationals Accept the Trade

The Nationals are still in a rebuild. It seems to be going well, at least with their bats, but it keeps going on. A player like Littell is not a long-term option with the team. If they can flip him into something of future value, they shall not blink twice. As the Cubs can use pitching depth, they will send away a top prospect who may not provide the team any value in 2026. As for the Nationals, they can use Rojas in a big way, perhaps filling in at 2nd base.

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