MLB Mock Trade: Alec Bohm Projected To Bounce Back In Fantasy With Trade To Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling mightily to open the 2026 MLB campaign. Through 23 games, the team has logged just eight wins, having endured significant inconsistency from star third baseman Alec Bohm. Bohm’s struggles have impacted Philadelphia’s lineup tremendously, which ranks 27th in hits and 28th in batting average throughout the majors.

Trade rumors have ignited following Bohm’s slow start, as he continues the season on a one-year deal worth $10.2 million. Despite the outside chatter, the team has rebuffed confidence in its All-Star infielder as he navigates a testing slump.

Still, plenty of teams could reach out to inquire about Bohm’s availability. After all, he’s coming off a productive 2024 campaign, eclipsing 130 hits for the fourth consecutive season with 11 homers, 59 RBIs and 53 runs. Those numbers were down from his All-Star debut in 2023, but still encouraging considering he played in 23 fewer games in 2024.

Monitoring suitors in a potential deal, the Pittsburgh Pirates could offer a competitive return for Bohm and could greatly benefit from the addition of the third baseman. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends Bohm across the state of Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia Phillies-Pittsburgh Pirates Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) gets ready to hit during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Philadelphia receives Yohan Ramirez, Jared Jones, Hunter Barco (Pirates No. 4 Prospect)

Pittsburgh receives Alec Bohm

In the proposed deal, the Phillies send Bohm to Pittsburgh for a trio of pitchers, bolstering a struggling bullpen. The Pirates are in dire need of a consistent starter at the position, and could afford to sacrifice assets in the bullpen to fill such a void. On the other hand, Yohan Ramirez and Jared Jones can offer immediate help to stabilize a struggling Phillies offense.

Jones is working his way back from injury, but is expected to suit up in late May after missing the entire 2025 season, while Barco is a high-upside prospect, expected to make his major league debut later this season.

Bohm could bounce back in a big way with a trade to the Pirates. Pittsburgh has boasted one of the top offensive lineups in the majors this season, which ranks seventh in hits and 11th in home runs at this point of the season. The shift could help him bounce back from a slow start, while filling a massive need on the defensive end. With greater efficiency, he could quickly re-emerge as a viable contributor among fantasy baseball lineups at third.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) celebrates after ending the eleventh inning for his team’s victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Philadelphia could look to trade Bohm simply to avoid losing out entirely at the end of the season. If the team is unable to resign him, they could lose out on quality assets to help the lineup over the long-term. Moving Bohm could help set the team up for success down the stretch of the season, bolstering a unit of need in a big way. Should his struggles persist, this is a trade the club could look back on as the winning side.

Why The Pirates Make The Trade

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) throws to first against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Pirates are exceeding expectations after a busy offseason, bolstering their offensive production with several key additions. Still, the team is left looking for a long-term solution at third base. Bohm could fit such a billing for a relatively cheap asking price. Pittsburgh can afford to sacrifice some of its bullpen depth for an immediate contributor at a position of need. With a quick bounce-back from Bohm, the Pirates’ upward trend could continue heading into May.

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