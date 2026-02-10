MLB Mock Trade: Boston Red Sox Acquire Catcher of the Future Ryan Jeffers From Twins

Major League Baseball spring training games are just around the corner, and the regular season kicks off next month. Teams will continue to make deals and trades right up to the start of the season as they look to finalize their rosters. One player that could be on the trade block is Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. He is in the final season of his rookie contract, and the Twins just gave out their first multi-year deal to free agent catcher Victor Caratini while also having catcher Alex Jackson on the roster. This could signify that the Twins could be looking to move Jeffers and build up their prospects at another position.

Boston Red Sox - Minnesota Twins Mock Trade

Boston Red Sox Receive

C - Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins Receive

C - Connor Wong

Prospect - RHP - Anthony Eyanson

Prospect - IF - Mikey Romero

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Despite coming off a down year as far as power goes, Jeffers is still considered one of the best young hitting catchers in baseball. In 2025, he batted .266 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs; however, the previous year, he hit 21 home runs with 64 RBIs. We would expect his fantasy value to spike in Boston.

He'd be in a lineup with more protection and come to the plate with more players on base. As a right-handed batter, he could also use the Green Monster out in left field to his advantage. This would be a significantly better situation for Jeffers. It would be even better if his acquisition comes with a contract extension.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are trying to win now, and Jeffers is a significant upgrade over what they have. Second-year catcher Carlos Narvaez really struggled in the back half of his rookie season, and Connor Wong is a downgrade both at the plate and in the field. A catching duo of Jeffers and Narvaez gives them significantly more upside at the position. They'd be losing two solid prospects, but they can afford the cost if it helps them win the AL East this season.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Minnesota Twins

Minnesota is working with less money than the big-market teams. If they have already decided that they can't afford to extend Jeffers after the season, they could be open to moving him before the start of the season for the right price. With Caratini now signed to the team, they can afford to move on from Jeffers to improve at another position. Wong is part of the deal to compete for the backup job in spring training.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: