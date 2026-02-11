MLB Mock Trade: Cleveland Guardians Acquire Randy Arozarena from Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, winning the AL West for the first time in 24 years and reaching the ALCS, where they were eliminated by the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7. Seattle has stayed active this offseason, addressing multiple roster needs through trades and free agency. The Mariners re-signed star first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year contract, signed veteran hitter Rob Refsnyder to a one-year deal, acquired infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, and added left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

The Cleveland Guardians are also coming off a division title, but their offseason has been relatively quiet as spring training approaches. Their biggest move was extending star third baseman José Ramírez on a seven-year contract. Beyond that, they haven’t made any major roster additions, leaving some fans questioning whether the offense will be strong enough to contend again in the AL Central. Let’s break down a mock trade built around Randy Arozarena that could make sense for both sides.

Cleveland Guardians - Seattle Mariners Mock Trade

Cleveland Guardians receive OF Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners receive C Bo Naylor, LHP Kolby Allard

In this mock trade, the Guardians land All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena. In exchange, the Mariners get young backup catcher Bo Naylor and a left-handed bullpen arm in Kolby Allard.

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Randy Arozarena would step into a major role in the middle of the Guardians’ lineup. He’d likely hit second, between leadoff man Steven Kwan and star infielder José Ramírez. In 2025, Arozarena earned AL All-Star honors while batting .238 with 95 runs, 76 RBIs, 27 home runs, and 31 stolen bases. He could put up similar numbers in Cleveland, though his runs and RBIs might dip slightly in a less potent lineup. Austin Hedges and David Fry would likely see more time behind the plate and a bump in fantasy value if the Guardians traded away Bo Naylor.

With the Mariners, Bo Naylor would slide into the backup catcher role behind Cal Raleigh. He’d likely see less playing time than he did in Cleveland, given how frequently Raleigh is in the lineup for Seattle. If Arozarena were dealt, Dominic Canzone, Victor Robles, and Luke Raley would have a chance to step into everyday roles with an opening in the outfield. Another option would be using newly acquired Brendan Donovan in an outfield rotation. That, in turn, could open the door for top prospect Colt Emerson to compete for a starting job at third base coming out of spring training.

