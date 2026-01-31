MLB Mock Trade: Fernando Tatis Jr. to Yankees in Blockbuster Padres Deal

Teams keep calling. The Padres keep answering. And one franchise — the New York Yankees — might be the only team in baseball that could convince El Niño to waive his no-trade clause and bring his electric five-tool talent to the biggest stage in sports.

Tatis just committed to his first World Baseball Classic, where he'll represent the Dominican Republic alongside Juan Soto and Manny Machado under manager Albert Pujols. The man lives for the spotlight. And there's no bigger spotlight than the Bronx.

"He's got a no-trade clause through 2028," YES Network broadcaster Michael Kay said on the Talkin' Yanks podcast. "I think with his theatrical flair, he would waive that clause to go to the Yankees."

Here's how it happens.

The Trade

Yankees Acquire:



• Fernando Tatis Jr., RF





Padres Acquire:

• Jasson Dominguez, OF

• Spencer Jones, OF

• Carlos Lagrange, RHP

• Henry Lalane, LHP

Why Now

May 4, 2018; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; San Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller watches batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The timing has never been better for both sides.

San Diego is in financial limbo. The Seidler family announced they're exploring a sale of the franchise, and the Padres have been quietly trying to shed payroll ever since. They've already shopped Jake Cronenworth and Nick Pivetta. Tatis, despite what Preller says publicly, is the only player on the roster who could fetch a franchise-altering return.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have a problem: too many outfielders, not enough elite ones. After re-signing Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, manager Aaron Boone admitted the outlook has "changed" for Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones. Both are expendable. Both are exactly what the Padres need.

"The reality is that does change," Boone said. "That maybe complicates some things for them."

Those complications become San Diego's gain.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Tatis in Yankee Stadium is a fantasy manager's fever dream. The short porch in right field would inflate his power numbers, and batting behind Aaron Judge would give him premium RBI opportunities.

In 2025, Tatis slashed .268/.368/.446 with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, and 32 stolen bases across a career-high 155 games. He was one of only ten players in baseball to post a 25-30 season. In the Bronx, 30-35 is within reach.

Dominguez heads to San Diego as the headliner, giving the Padres an athletic, switch-hitting outfielder under team control for years. Jones brings elite raw power — his 35 home runs in the minors led all Yankees farmhands — while Lagrange and Lalane address San Diego's desperate need for pitching depth.

Why the Yankees Do It

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simple: Aaron Judge needs protection.

The Yankees have been searching for a right-handed bat to balance their lineup for years. Tatis, who turns 27 in January, is the most dynamic right-handed hitter available. He plays elite defense in right field (94th percentile in Outs Above Average, 99th percentile arm strength), runs the bases aggressively, and thrives in October.

Most importantly, his contract is a bargain. Tatis makes $20 million in 2026, then $25 million in 2027 and 2028, before jumping to $36 million from 2029-2034. By today's market standards — where Kyle Tucker just got $60 million annually and Cody Bellinger signed for $32.5 million AAV — Tatis at $24.3 million average is a steal.

"At the end of 2020, he signed a 14-year deal for $340 million, and at the time people were aghast," Kay said. "Aghast! Not anymore."

The Yankees would control Tatis through his age-35 season. They'd add a superstar without touching free agency. And they'd finally give Judge the running mate he's needed since Juan Soto left for the Dodgers.

Why the Padres Do It

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Because they have to.

San Diego's rotation is a mess. Dylan Cease signed with Toronto. Michael King took $75 million to stay, but the rest of the staff is held together with duct tape and hope. Joe Musgrove's health is a question mark. Randy Vasquez is unproven. And the bullpen — elite as it is — can't pitch nine innings every night.

The Padres need young, controllable talent. Dominguez gives them an MLB-ready outfielder who can step into left field immediately. Jones, despite his strikeout concerns, has 40-homer upside if he ever puts it together. Lagrange, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect, touches 102 mph and projects as a mid-rotation starter. Lalane adds left-handed pitching depth San Diego desperately lacks.

More critically, trading Tatis clears roughly $270 million off the books through 2034. For an ownership group preparing to sell, that's an attractive balance sheet.

The No-Trade Clause Question

Yes, Tatis has a full no-trade clause through 2028. Yes, he loves San Diego. But the Yankees aren't just any team.

New York offers the brightest lights in baseball. Yankee Stadium is the stage every superstar secretly dreams about. And Tatis, with his bat flips, his swagger, and his flair for the dramatic, was built for the Bronx.

"Fernando Tatis is 26 years old," Kay said. "He's a brilliant outfielder, he plays right, he could play left easily. We know that he came up as a shortstop so he could do that too. I would make a phone call to A.J. Preller. 'What do you need? What do you want?' We've got a deep farm system. This is the type of player that would play huge in New York."

Preller can say Tatis is untouchable all he wants. But every player has a price. And for a package headlined by Dominguez, Jones, and two premium pitching prospects, the Padres might finally be ready to answer.

The question isn't whether Tatis would waive his no-trade clause for the Yankees.

The question is whether Brian Cashman is bold enough to make the call.

