Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Set to Make WBC Debut

The first of two Padres Dominican superstars has committed to play in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will officially compete in his first WBC, bringing his talents to the international stage. The tournament will take place from March 5 to March 17.

As a top-10 player in baseball, Tatis’ roster spot was likely secure long before the announcement, but the commitment also signals a positive standing on the health front. Despite multiple injuries earlier in his career, Tatis stayed remarkably healthy in 2026, finishing the season with nearly 700 plate appearances.

He made the most of that opportunity, turning in one of the strongest seasons of his career. Tatis recorded 25 home runs, 111 runs scored, 32 stolen bases and a 131 wRC+. Beyond the production numbers, his underlying metrics show his true electricity.

Last season, he ranked in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity (93.3 mph), 93rd percentile in hard-hit rate (51.8%) and 77th percentile in bat speed (74 mph). He also continued to showcase true five-tool ability, finishing with high ranks across the board:

+27 batting run value (92nd percentile)

+5 baserunning run value (93rd percentile)

+9 fielding run value (92nd percentile)

12.9% walk rate (90th percentile)

+8 fielding range outs above average (94th percentile)

99.5 arm strength (99th percentile)

It’s unbelievable how hard it is to find a weakness in Tatis's game.

He’ll bring that skill set to a Dominican Republic roster loaded with star power. His new outfield partner, Julio Rodríguez, has also announced his commitment, forming a dynamic defensive pairing that won’t be letting any fly balls drop.

Superstars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto are also expected to participate. Padres teammate and fellow Dominican Manny Machado has informally stated his intention to represent the Dominican Republic for a third time, though an official declaration has yet to be made on social media. Look for an announcement from Machado regarding his WBC status at FanFest today.

Hopefully having a stacked group of teammates will also allow Tatis to take some rest and not risk injuring himself before the regular season starts.

Beyond the Dominican duo, the Padres will be represented across multiple rosters. Left-hander Wandy Peralta is expected to join Tatis - and potentially Machado - for the DR. Yuki Matsui will suit up for Team Japan alongside Shohei Ohtani, while flamethrower Mason Miller is set to close games for a polarizing Team USA roster.

With pitchers and catchers reporting in just over 10 days, spring training close behind and a WBC featuring several Padres, the once-quiet offseason in San Diego is beginning to feel alive again.