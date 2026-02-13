MLB Mock Trade: Mets May Be Desperate if Need-Be, Twins Send them Joe Ryan

Any MLB team can be subject to trade rumors at any given point in time. As the season is nearly underway, no trade is likely to happen anytime soon. However, the player will linger in speculation. If they command concern or pose financial risks, that player could become a mid-season trade target if the situation suits the conversation. This is the case with Clay Holmes. If he struggles, the Mets could shed that contract as David Stearns chases the playoffs.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Holmes would face much more risk to his profile if he left town. In this case, Holmes would join the Twins. Holmes would likely retain his starting role. However, we cannot overlook his history as a setup reliever. Perhaps, a new team could view Holmes that way. It is a minor risk, but still a notable risk in fantasy baseball.

As it looks, Holmes is 3rd in the Mets' rotation. Coming off a nice 2025 season, he hopes to repeat his success in 2026. A change of scenery may be optimism from his new team, but it also brings added risk in the additional avenues of coaching and surroundings. Holmes has been in New York with the Mets and Yankees for years.

With Joe Ryan now being a New York Met, he actually has some long-term risk. The Mets will add him as an immediate piece in the rotation. In this case, Ryan replaces Holmes and may also replace any given potentially injured pitcher. Could he lose his spot when players get healthy? How about prospects rising if Ryan struggles?

These are hypothetical situations. Ryan should retain his current valuation in fantasy baseball, just with an eye kept on his competition.

Mock Trade Details

Twins Get:



Clay Holmes

Jonah Tong

Future Prospect

Mets Get:



Joe Ryan

Why the Twins Say Yes

One man's trash is another man's treasure. The Twins could offload Ryan if the price is right. He is expendable with his current contract. Meanwhile, a team like the Mets would be aggressive about getting a guy if they need one.

In this long-shot hypothetical, the Mets may want a player like Ryan to fill in the rotation and get back on track. Meanwhile, the Twins absorbed the Holmes contract, which includes multiple options. They also have Jonah Tong along for the ride as he is expendable with the Mets.

Why the Mets Say Yes

The Mets displayed aggressive management styles in 2025. They made midseason trades to acquire Ryan Helsley and others. They could do the same in 2026. Steve Cohen wants the playoffs, and the Mets will do what is necessary.

The matter is not overly complicated beyond this reasoning. However, losing Tong is curious. The Mets currently have a solid rotation with Tong in the minors to start the season. The way the rotation looks, he will stay there for quite a bit. With struggles in 2025, Tong could be gone as a means to an end.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: