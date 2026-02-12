MLB Mock Trade: Nationals Swap CJ Abrams for Yankees' Anthony Volpe

Spring Training is near, but some teams are far from filling out their desired rosters. Two teams we will touch on today are the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals. For one, the Yankees have a glaring weakness at shortstop. Jose Caballero is projected to bat 8th, and his hitting would be the worst in the lineup. In Washington, trade rumors have lingered around CJ Abrams. How about a mock trade where Abrams is a Yankee? Let's check that out.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Abrams currently bats 2nd for the Nationals, or so he is projected. On the Yankees, that will happen. Abrams will be lucky to bat anywhere from 1 to 6. He very well can earn it, but his spot in the rotation will suffer.

To counter that argument, Abrams would be on a much better offense. That should aid his RBI upside. When all is said and done, the move could be more lateral and more correctly classified as volatile. He can rise or fall. I would not draft him too highly in fantasy baseball in this scenario.

As for any other Yankees, this would not affect any fantasy viable assets. In Washington, that will affect some players. It is unclear who could rise given this, as the Nationals have a young, volatile lineup. If we speculate, it could benefit a range of players in the batting order, from Daylen Lile to Dylan Crews and Luis Garcia Jr. However, these players are lower-end options and could be waiver-wire streamers if things look better than expected.

Mock Trade Details

Yankees Get:



CJ Abrams

Nationals Get:



Anthony Volpe

Bryce Cunningham (SP, No. 5 Prospect)

Prospect to be Named

Why the Yankees Say Yes

Jose Caballero is here for Yankees spring training



He’s expected to hold down shortstop until Anthony Volpe returns pic.twitter.com/bTeqkmGiE7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 11, 2026

Yankees fans are absolutely fed up with Volpe. As for now, Jose Caballero is the listed starting shortstop. This is due to Volpe's injury, but still, not great. Between the two, neither is an elite option. They are bottom-end shortstops that lack tremendous hitting. Volpe can still be good — he was a Gold Glove. However, his time in New York is nearly over.

The Nationals may be ready to ship Abrams off amid contract issues. The Yankees can solve that gap with a great, young player. They will have to extend him if they do this.

Why the Nationals Say Yes

The Nationals are looking to their future under new management. This features an analytical approach and can go Moneyball without Abrams. In trading him, they can return prospects and supplement Abrams with a high-upside player, such as Volpe.

This trade should be a no-brainer for the Nationals. They get three puzzle pieces for the price of one player who may already be on the outs.

