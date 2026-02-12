MLB Mock Trade: Phillies Deal Nick Castellanos to Colorado Rockies

As we approach the start of spring training, teams will continue to make moves over the next month and a half, leading up to the start of the MLB regular season. This included teams signing, cutting, and trading players. A player that we almost certainly expect to be traded is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos. They have essentially put themselves in a position where they have to move him, so we don't expect them to get much back for him. What they need is to find a non-competitive team that will be willing to take on his bloated contract and help the Phillies get out of this situation. That team could be the Colorado Rockies. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly spoke about the rumors of the Rockies potentially acquiring Castellanos.

"The Phillies have been pretty clear this winter that Nick Castellanos—who had a public falling out with manager Rob Thomson as his playing time was reduced in 2025—will not return for the 2026 campaign.

What complicates things for the Phillies is Castellanos is still owed $20 million for 2026, and considering he graded out as the worst qualified player in all of baseball in terms of WAR last season, teams aren't lining up to take on even a small chunk of that."

Colorado Rockies - Philadelphia Phillies Mock Trade

Colorado Rockies Receive

OF - Nick Castellanos

Philadelphia Phillies Receive

Prospect - OF - Benny Montgomery

Fantasy Baseball Impact

This would be the best-case scenario for Castellanos. He'd go from a situation where he isn't wanted and unlikely to see much playing time, if any, and instead would likely be a near-every-day player in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the league. We don't know how much the 34-year-old has left in him, but he will likely maximize his production with the Rockies.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are playing for essentially nothing and can afford to take on the salary of Castellanos. The hope here is that he has a bounce-back season, which will drive up his trade value for this year's trade deadline. Then, they can flip him for prospects to help their rebuild.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Phillies

Just about anything works for the Phillies. They want him gone. However, adding Montgomery could work out for them. He was an impressive prospect who suddenly fell off a cliff. This could be a case of a player needing a change of scenery, and the Phillies taking him on in a high-upside, low-risk situation.

