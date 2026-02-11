MLB Mock Trade: Angels Flip Jo Adell for Royals' Pitcher Kris Bubic

The start of the MLB season is quickly approaching. We are now just days away from the first pitch in a spring training game. With the regular season starting in March, teams will be making moves to prepare their rosters for opening day. Many believe that the Los Angeles Angels are a team to watch on the trade market. They have assets to move as far as position players go and are in need of pitching. Conversely, the Kansas City Royals are another team to watch that could use some pop in their lineup and have arms to move in a deal. This could be a perfect match for both teams.

Los Angeles Angels - Kansas City Royals Mock Draft

Los Angeles Angels Receive

LHP - Kris Bubic

Kansas City Royals Receive

OF - Jo Adell

Prospect - RHP - Chase Shores

Fantasy Baseball Impact

This trade should essentially be a wash for the two stars involved. Adell is going to hit for power no matter when he lands, and as long as he's healthy, Bubic is going to be a strong starting pitcher on either teams. We don't believe this trade should significantly impact the fantasy value of either player. The trade makes sense for both teams, but doesn't change much for fantasy owners.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Angels

The Angels desperately need pitching help. No team gave up more runs in the American League last season. They have the offense to be a playoff contender, but their pitching is terrible. Adding a former all-star, who is just 28 years old, would be a huge addition for this team. While Adell is an impressive power hitter, he doesn't bring much else to the table, which makes him expendable in Los Angeles.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Kansas City Royals

Only two teams in the American League scored fewer runs than the Royals last season, and they still finished above .500 at 82 - 80. This team needs a power bat in the middle of their lineup, and Adell is a perfect fit. Kansas City isn't a franchise that is going to acquire a big-name superstar, but Adell is a power hitter who is a candidate to hit 40 home runs this season.

