MLB Mock Trade: Pirates Deal Team Dominican Republic Star Oneil Cruz to Braves 

With the start of the MLB season now just over two weeks away, teams are looking to finalize their opening day rosters. There are sure to be some trades made between now and opening day. One player who could be on the move is Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Oneil Cruz. The young star is still a work in progress, but has massive upside and is loaded with raw talent. There is one team that could desperately use him and has the pieces to get him.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Atlanta Braves Mock Trade

Pittsburgh Pirates Receive

2B - Ozzie Albies

Atlanta Braves Receive

OF - Oneil Cruz

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cruz slashed just .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676 in 2025, taking a step back instead of moving forward like they hoped he would. His batting average was the worst in the league for qualified players, and his on-base percentage and slugging percentage were both in the bottom 25 in the league. His 174 strikeouts in 471 at-bats are also alarming. However, the Braves have shown that they are capable of developing young players, and at just 27 years old, he has plenty of room for improvement. This would be great for his fantasy value. He'd also be in a much better lineup

This could be a bit of a step back for Albies because he'll be playing in a lesser lineup, but we wouldn't expect much of a drop-off. He is still capable of batting .25 with 20-plus home runs and 85 RBIs as long as his health is there for the majority of the season.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a two run single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Pittsburgh Pirates

Albies is the much more polished player and is showcasing his value at the World Baseball Classic with the first-ever walk-off home run in tournament history for the Netherlands this weekend. He would bring stability to their offense and a championship pedigree. This is exactly the kind of veteran this lineup needs to help take them to the next level. As talented as Cruz is, they don't need an undisciplined player like him, who makes mental errors and leaves players on base on an already struggling offense.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

The most important part of this trade for the Braves is the versatility Cruz brings. They let DH Marcell Ozuna leave in free agency, shortstop Ha-Seong Kim suffered an injury that could hold him out until May, and outfielder Jurickson Profar is lost for the season due to a second positive PED test.

While Cruz has been playing centerfield, he also has experience as a shortstop. The Braves now have holes in their roster for the start of the season, and Cruz could fill them. Nacho Alvarez can replace Albies at second, while Cruz can fill in at shortstop if needed, and rotate in the outfield and DH with Mike Yastremski and Ronald Acuna Jr, to give them off days in the field, which is key for Acuna, who has dealt with two torn ACLs in recent years.

