Team USA Stars Aaron Judge & Kyle Schwarber Shining in the World Baseball Classic

With the Major League Baseball season just over two weeks away, the fantasy market has to keep a close eye on spring training for potential breakout, value, and deep sleeper players. Many top-tier players are competing in the World Baseball Classic, and their success can drive their ADPs.

Best Team USA Hitters in World Baseball Classic

Here’s a look at the top five hitters for Team USA after two games (24 runs scored):

Kyle Schwarber (4-for-8 with four runs, one home run, two RBIs, and three walks)

Aaron Judge (2-for-9 with three runs, one home run, and three RBIs)

Brice Turang (3-for-6 with a run, four RBIs, and two steals)

Gunnar Henderson (4-for-5 with two RBIs)

Roman Anthony (3-for-8 with two runs and two RBIs)

Two Team USA Players Underperforming in World Baseball Classic

Two notable players who didn’t quite deliver at the plate for Team USA were Cal Raleigh and Bobby Witt Jr.. Raleigh went 0-for-3 but still found ways to contribute by drawing three walks and scoring twice, while Witt finished 1-for-5 with a run scored, two stolen bases, and two walks, using his speed and patience to make an impact despite limited success with the bat.

Team USA Pitching Performances in World Baseball Classic

The United States pitching staff allowed six runs in two matchups.

Tarik Skubal (one run, two hits, and one home run over three innings with five strikeouts)

Clay Holmes has looked sharp (no runs over three innings with one hit, no walks, and six strikeouts).

Logan Webb gave up a solo home run over four innings with six strikeouts.

Team USA Closers Dominating At World Baseball Classic

Three MLB closers have thrown the ball well so far.

Mason Miller (three strikeouts and a walk over a no-hit shutout inning)

David Bednar (a clean shutout inning with two strikeouts)

Griffin Jax didn’t allow a run, hit, or walk over one innings with two whiffs.

San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) delivers during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The US pitching staff has 33 strikeouts over its first 18 innings pitched.

World Baseball Classic Pool B Standings After Two Games

Mexico, Italy, and the United States are tied for first with 2-0 records in Pool B, with each team beating Brazil and Great Britain. Two of the undefeated teams will make the final eight. The US takes on Mexico in a key matchup today in Houston, Texas, with the winner most likely advancing to the next round.

Paul Skenes is ready to lead Team USA on the mound vs. Mexico tonight 🇺🇸⚾️ pic.twitter.com/YS0i4jR1kI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 9, 2026

