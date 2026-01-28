MLB Mock Trade: Yankees Acquire Tarik Skubal from Tigers in Blockbuster Deal

As MLB teams look to bolster their rotations ahead of 2026, Tarik Skubal has emerged as the most tantalizing name in trade discussions. The back-to-back AL Cy Young winner posted a 2.21 ERA while striking out 241 hitters in 195.1 innings — numbers that make general managers lose sleep. His elite four-pitch mix, pinpoint command, and October pedigree make him the kind of front-of-the-rotation arm that changes a franchise’s trajectory.

Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Yankees Acquire:

• Tarik Skubal (LHP)

• Matt Vierling (UTIL)

Tigers Acquire:

• Jasson Domínguez (OF)

• Spencer Jones (OF)

• George Lombard Jr. (SS)

• Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (RHP)

Skubal moving from pitcher-friendly Comerica Park to Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch could mean a slight uptick in home runs allowed, but elite pitchers transcend park factors — and the Yankees’ run support should boost his win totals. Domínguez faces the inverse: everyday at-bats in Detroit, but Comerica has suppressed right-handed home runs by 12% over three years. His speed (23 steals in 2025) still plays.

After the Yanks extended Cody Bellinger earlier this month, acquiring Skubal would instantly catapult the Pinstripes to the favorites in the American League.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) tips his cap towards the Milwaukee Brewers base line during introductions before an opening day game at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees head into 2026 with significant uncertainty in their starting rotation. Gerrit Cole is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery suffered in March 2025 and isn’t expected to return until May or June. Carlos Rodón underwent elbow surgery in October and is projected back in late April, while Clarke Schmidt is also recovering from Tommy John. That leaves Max Fried—coming off a brilliant 2025 season with 19 wins and a 2.86 ERA—as the lone fully healthy ace available on Opening Day.

Adding Skubal gives the Yankees the bonafide No. 1 starter they need. He’s one of just 12 pitchers in MLB history to win back-to-back Cy Young awards. When healthy, the rotation would roll out Skubal, Fried, Cole, and Rodón — a lefty-lefty-righty-lefty combination that would be the envy of baseball.

Vierling completes the deal. The Yankees need right-handed hitting against southpaws, and Vierling slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs in 2024 while offering six-position defensive versatility. At $3.2 million with another arbitration year remaining, he’s a cost-controlled addition that rounds out a championship roster.

The front office was reportedly told they “didn’t have the juice” to get this done. This package proves otherwise.

Why The Tigers Make The Trade

Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Tigers aren’t rebuilding — back-to-back playoff appearances prove that. But Skubal is entering his final year before free agency, extension talks have stalled, and the asking price has never been higher. Reports indicated the Mets were told acquiring Skubal might cost their five best prospects.

The headliner is Jasson Domínguez, the 23-year-old switch-hitter who was once baseball’s most hyped prospect. His 2025 rookie campaign was uneven (103 wRC+, 10 HR, 23 SB), but with Bellinger re-signed, New York had no path to everyday at-bats for him. In Detroit, he slots immediately into center field and gets the 500+ plate appearances he needs to develop.

Spencer Jones is the power bat Detroit has been searching for. The 6’7” slugger demolished Triple-A pitching with 35 home runs in 2025 and has 60-grade raw power. With Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark already on the doorstep, the Tigers can afford to let him develop.

George Lombard Jr. might be the crown jewel. The Yankees’ No. 1 prospect (consensus Top 50 overall), Lombard is a polished infielder with a plus hit tool. Yes, the Tigers have 2024 first-rounder Bryce Rainer as their long-term shortstop — but Rainer is still in Low-A after missing most of 2025 with shoulder surgery. Lombard could man shortstop until Rainer arrives, then slide to third base where Detroit has a glaring hole. Pairing Lombard with McGonigle — who scouts believe profiles best at second base — would give Detroit an elite double-play combination for the next decade.

Finally, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3.12 ERA, 150 IP in 2025) provides near-MLB-ready rotation depth to help replace Skubal’s innings.

By trading Skubal and the injury-prone Vierling, the Tigers receive two MLB-ready outfielders, their middle infield of the future, and pitching depth. Harris has made clear he won’t mortgage the future — but he also won’t let a generational asset walk for nothing.

More MLB Fantasy News on SI