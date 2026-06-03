The Washington Wizards own the most valuable future asset going around: the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They are expected to draft AJ Dybantsa with the pick, and he is considered one of the best players in the NBA over the next 10 years.

Rumors have continued to circulate about whether the Wizards might go ahead with that pick or trade back. So long as the rumors fly, the possibility is there. In a wild scenario, another team might trade away a lot of their future to win now via Dybantsa. The team best positioned to do so is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who just fell short of a 2nd straight NBA Finals appearance and win.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If this move actually comes to fruition, Dybantsa might see volatile output in fantasy basketball. On one hand, he will join a top-3 team in the NBA and arguably the best offense. On the other hand, he faces much more competition in terms of usage rate.

Let's do some math:

The Thunder may average 110-115 points per game. Dybantsa might play 25-30 of those minutes per game. His usage rate might range from 20% to 25%. Given that Dybantsa is a high-volume shooter, he might average 12-15 points per game. Dybantsa on the Thunder could be ranked around F35-45.

The Wizards would be a bottom-tiered NBA offense, even with Dybantsa. They may score about 105-110 points per game. Dybantsa would, however, be their top-scoring option alongside Trae Young. He should be expected to play 35 minutes per game and do so at an elite usage rate of 25-30%. That math might bring Dybantsa to Dybantsa scoring 22-25 points per game. He would rank as F15-20 in fantasy basketball.

Ultimately, usage rate is king, and while the Wizards' offense is much less desired than the Thunder's, it benefits Dybantsa much more as a singular fantasy basketball asset.

Mock Trade Details

Thunder Get: 1st Overall Pick (AJ Dybantsa)

Wizards Get: (2) 2026 1st Round Picks, 2026 2nd Round Pick, 3 Additional 1st Round Picks, Nikola Topic

Why the Thunder Accept the Trade

The Thunder are the most equipped team to make this splash. They are a contending team with a ton of young players for years to come, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. They have 2 picks to shed in the first round of 2026, and they can do so for the single reason that the Thunder are set to be elite for years to come.

A team in motion stays in motion, and the Thunder do just that, going even faster by drafting the much-hyped, AJ Dybantsa.

Why the Wizards Accept the Trade

The Wizards are not just one player away from contending. They have a lot of work to do. The team traded for Trae Young this past season, and though he is a nice addition, even Young is not a very long-term option. They must stack assets, and this is the prime opportunity to do so.

Multiple first-rounders get stashed, and the team may remain poor for another year or two, but it will pay dividends. The Spurs and Thunder, who thrive now, have done similarly, and they now vie for yearly NBA titles.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: