How the Trail Blazers Can Trade for Fantasy Basketball Icon, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope is the desire for an outcome, yet many expect the outcome rather than considering the processes it takes to get there. Hope is not dependence; however, many view it that way. That is a staple of fandom in sports: expecting an outcome rather than preparing for all possible deliveries.

This is best placed in free agency and the NBA trade block. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm both on and off the court. The Bucks are the favorites to land him in 2026-27. The Heat strategize on their own to steal their thunder and gain Giannis for themselves. While the two teams seemingly own the odds in all possible outcomes, others hold out hope we referenced earlier.

The Trail Blazers hope for Giannis, and reports suggest that they will pay any price necessary. Whether Giannis wants to play in Oregon is unknown, but it's assumed to be a no. Nonetheless, he does not have a no-trade clause, and given that, Portland is a possible destination. This is how that trade scenario could look, plus its impact on the spectrum of fantasy basketball.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The only real factor in Giannis' fantasy basketball upside is his supporting cast. Giannis will be option No. 1, and he will do so in a tremendous usage rate. Milwaukee, Miami, Portland... they all have the same result: Giannis is the centerpiece of the team's offense.

The Trail Blazers rated 21st in offensive efficiency this past season. That would be expected to worsen further should the team sign Giannis. While his offense goes a long way, the weapons traded away for Giannis will offset that net gain in the short term, and likely for the worse.

In contrast, the Bucks were actually worse, rating 27th. The Heat were 11th in the NBA.

Giannis' value will remain in the top 5 in fantasy basketball. There is hardly any risk in owning him as long as he is healthy. Giannis drives and draws fouls like bread and butter. Whoever plays alongside him matters less than most other top NBA scorers.

Mock Trade Details

Trail Blazers Get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Get:

Scoot Henderson

Shaedon Sharpe

Jerami Grant

2027 1st Round Pick

2029 1st Round Pick

2028 Pick Swap Control

2030 Pick Swap Control

2031 1st Round Pick

Why the Trail Blazers Say Yes

The Trail Blazers are widely reported to be willing to get Giannis at any cost. If they can get close to a deal, it can involve the moon and more. There seems to be little reason and more hope. The Trail Blazers can get a generational talent, market him, and worry about the details later. It may not be a prime business plan, but it seems to be some form of one.

Why the Bucks Say Yes

Among the rumored trade partners, the Trail Blazers seem willing to give up the most. That makes this deal simple if the Bucks can get Giannis to be okay with it. He does not have a no-trade clause, so it is not a dealbreaker, but they do respect his input, a team legend of many years plus, and an NBA Champion.

If the deal can near, the Bucks get a haul and that is all that really matters.

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