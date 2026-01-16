NBA Mock Trade: Bennedict Mathurin is Dealt to the Pelicans for Added Frontcourt Size

When it comes to the NBA Trade Deadline, your most common candidates will always be those on expiring contracts. Logically, a team will fight to get something for nothing if that player is deemed unlikely to be retained. A hot name on the market right now is Benedict Mathurin. Though injured, he can provide a surge come playoff time as a great offensive shot-maker. In this mock trade, he will head down to the Pelicans.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Pelicans here should boost the output of Mathurin. Their current shot-maker is Jordan Poole, but he, himself is on an expiring contract. He will not be rendered useless, but his minutes will decrease as the Pelicans work to mix in Mathurin.

Mathurin is purely a guard. This will have little effect on Trey Murphy III and any other forward. It will unlikely affect someone like Jeremiah Fears as well. He will be a pure-shooting guard, adding a nice offensive boost to this team.

We currently are seeing how the Pacers already look without Mathurin. Andrew Nembhard is a valued future piece on this team, and he is playing like it as a very reliable guard. Similar things go for Aaron Nesmith, although less of a long-term option for the Pacers. However, the Pacers offense looks, now, how it could look post-Mathurin.

As for Missi and Bey, they will mostly be bench pieces. Missi actually may gain a lift in playing time, and he would become a buy-low sleeper in Fantasy Basketball. Ultimately, they do not want to run full-time with Jay Huff as Center.

Mock Trade Details

Pacers Receive: Yves Missi, Saddiq Bey

Pelicans Receive: Bennedict Mathurin

Why the Pacers Say Yes

The Indiana Pacers continue to search the market for potential frontcourt upgrades, and they continue to draw interest from several teams in Bennedict Mathurin, one of which is the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Latest from Clutch Scoops below: pic.twitter.com/g9wPVqxI4B — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 15, 2026

The Pacers can use more size on their roster. Missi has showed promise in this Pelicans operation. However, Derik Queen is the future, and Missi takes away his playing time. The Pacers can use a hard-working center like Missi to boost a hopeful playoff run.

When it comes to Bey, he is an added piece to provide depth and some size off the bench. He ultimately gets the financials done in this deal, but also at 26 Years of age, and for $6 Million for one more added year, he can be a key piece, more useful in Indiana than in a crowded Pelicans roster.

In dealing Mathurin, the Pacers get something-for-nothing with this deal. Mathurin is a great player, but he is going to test free agency. It is doubtful that he returns. Between that, and injury, he adds little value. Meanwhile, the Pacers are much more committed to Andrew Nembhard for their future at Guard.

Why the Pelicans Say Yes

They may not see Missi and Bey as parts of their long-term future. In making this deal, they essentially free up about $10 Million in cap at low-risk. In turn, they get a play-maker in Mathurin, and with no long-term financial obligation. It is a short-term move for long-term flexibility, shedding three roster spots.

