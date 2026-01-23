NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Swap Ayo Dosunmu for Jonathan Kuminga in a Risk-Reward Play

The trade rumors continue to heat up across the NBA. We have Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis both trending towards deals, or at least strong conversations. We also have mid-tier players like Ayo Dosunmu on the block. Meanwhile, the Nets consider moving Michael Porter Jr. and the Warriors may yet move Jonathan Kuminga. In this mock trade, we see how a deal would look, sending Dosunmu to the Warriors and Kuminga to the Bulls.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If the Bulls deal Dosunmu, this actually does a lot for their backcourt. Currently, they have crowding on their depth chart. Dosunmu, Coby White, and Tre Jones are all start-worthy guards. On top of that, Josh Giddey is due back any day now. By dealing Dosunmu, playing time goes up for the trio and they all benefit.

In getting Kuminga, the Bulls will give him reinvigorated fantasy upside. Kuminga is productive on the court, but that is when he sees the court. I believe that a new environment, paired with great guard-play and lacking frontcourt competition could boost Kuminga into being a premier NBA player.

Over to the Warriors, they would slot Dosunmu in to be a short-term depth piece. He will play behind Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski. He will also trail DeAnthony Melton. However, the Warriors do need another piece to add to their depth, post-Jimmy Butler injury. Dosunmu could play 20+ minutes and be productive. However, his fantasy value does take a hit.

With the loss of Kuminga, the Warriors will not change much. He has not played a ton, so as we see the Warriors forwards now, that will remain.

Mock Trade Details:

Warriors Receive: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Collins, 2027 1st Round Pick (Non-Protected)

Bulls Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield

Why the Warriors Say Yes

The Warriors have been searching, and failing to find a trade partner for Kuminga. However, he is a great player. By all accounts, he has also handled this profesionally. I do not think that he would be a bad investement for another team. The Bulls, with expiring contracts up the wha-zoo, could look to Kuminga to a lead a new core, in tandem with their young guards and whoever may become of their Top-8 protected 2026 draft pick.

Now, why add Dosunmu? Well, the Warriors are towards to end of the Curry-Green era. However, they can still title chase. Dosunmu will add depth for a hopeful playoff run, and he will do that as an expiring contract. When dealing Kuminga, I do not think that Golden State wishes to take on too much monetary commitment. They get Dosunmu as a key player, but without any commitment to it. They can keep looking to their 3-5 year plan.

As for Collins, he is also an expiring contract. Collins will add some nice size, and like Dosunmu, not long-term commitment. The Warriors do really lack great size.

Why the Bulls Say Yes

The amount of expiring contracts on this team is amazing. They have seven players making >$5 Million per year that are not under contract past this season. The Bulls hope the shed some of these players in return for more long-term assets. As of now, Dosunmu appears to be attracting the most interest.

In this deal, the Bulls can attain Kuminga, and in a great risk versus reward play. He is under contract for one more year after this one. They can also get Hield at a moderate price of $9 Million AAV. Hield is under contract through the 2027-28 season, but flexible, surely. They add a veteran presence and more importantly, they fill the monetary demands to get this deal done.

