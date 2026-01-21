NBA Mock Trade: Cavaliers Move Darius Garland To Suns In Exchange For Wing Pairing

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten out to a disappointing start to the 2025-26 season, following a 64-win campaign last year. Cleveland has already lost more games this season than it did throughout the entirety of last season, raising concerns over the team’s ability to contend for a title.

As the team’s struggles persist, clubs throughout the NBA continue to check in on the Cavaliers’ stars, primarily Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. The team is expected to shop Garland ahead of this season’s trade deadline, as injuries continue to plague the All-Star point guard.

Plenty of teams have expressed interest in Garland, but one potential fit stands out from the pack: the Phoenix Suns. Here’s a mock trade which sends Garland to Phoenix:

Cleveland Cavaliers-Phoenix Suns Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers receive Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen

Phoenix Suns receive Darius Garland, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (DEN)

In the proposed deal, Garland is moved to Phoenix in exchange for Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen, filling massive needs for both sides. Garland has struggled to remain healthy as the Cavaliers have worked to build a title contending team. The guard is currently missing time with a Grade 1 toe sprain, fueling the fire behind trade rumors in recent days.

With a trade to the Suns, Garland will take on greater offensive responsibility from a playmaking standpoint, which could build on his fantasy basketball stock. A change of scenery could help the guard overcome inefficient shooting splits to start the season, connecting on just 36% of his 3-point attempts to this point of the season, his lowest percentage since his rookie season.

Brooks and Allen would likely sustain starting roles alongside the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Allen, forming a vastly reinforced starting lineup. Both Brooks and Allen’s scoring production could take a hit in a new-look rotation, though their defensive ability and efficient shooting will help them sustain significant roles in Cleveland’s rotation.

Why The Cavaliers Make The Trade

Jan 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drivers against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are looking to contend right away. Their star-riddled core is aging before the team’s eyes and the title window shrinks with every passing season. Cleveland is in desperate need of help on the perimeter, both offensively and defensively. After finishing last season ranked as one of the top defenses in the NBA, the team has struggled to recapture such success on the defensive end. Both Brooks and Allen bolster a struggling Cavaliers defense, offering efficient 3-point production for a team that desperately needs it.

Why The Suns Make The Trade

Jan 19, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (21) (obscured) during the second half at Barclays Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Suns’ timeline is far greater than Cleveland’s. Though the team has exceeded expectations to start the season, Phoenix is still several key moves away from contention. The team is still in need of a true floor general to command their offense, a billing Garland fits perfectly. The Suns receive a cornerstone piece as they look to rebuild into a consistent contender. A Devin Booker-Garland tandem sets up Phoenix’s back court for the foreseeable future. With a trade for Garland, the Suns could set themselves up with an All-Star-caliber duo, while filling a massive positional need.

