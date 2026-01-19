Why the Cleveland Cavaliers need to consider a Darius Garland trade

With news that another injury will keep Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland sidelined, it’s getting harder and harder to believe this team will ever get back to full strength.

Injuries have decimated the team this year and as we past the halfway point, Cleveland desperately needs to see some improvement in chemistry and production. They currently sit at 24-19 and the fifth seed in a year where many thought they’d be the favorites in the East.

It may be time for the Cavaliers to do something drastic and finally move off from one of their All-Stars ahead of the trade deadline. Right now, Garland’s injury makes him the weakest link, and the one the team needs to trade.

Garland has only played in 26 games so far this year, just over half of the Cavs games this season. He began the year with an injury that he sustained during last year’s playoffs. He missed the first few weeks of the season.

Since then he’s been in and out of the lineup with injury management. Now he suffers a sprain, he’ll miss at least 7-10 days, but it could be longer depending on how his treatment goes.

He is currently averaging 18 points with some of the worst shooting efficiency of his career, hitting at just a 36% rate from deep, the worst since his rookie year. The hope has been Garland can recover from his injury and return to his former self, but it just hasn’t worked out.

The Cavs currently have the most expensive team in the NBA. The team is running out of time to prove their worth, and the trade deadline is the perfect time to trim the cap. Jarrett Allen has been the only name heavily mentioned in trade rumors, but he has a slight edge on Garland with availability this year.

A look at Garland's career

The Cavaliers initially acquired Garland with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Garland’s career started out rough, as he was regarded as one of the least efficient players in the league, as well as one of the worst defenders.

He developed nicely in Cleveland, turning into a two-time All-Star and an 18.8 career scorer. He has brought his career field goal percentage up to 45% and his three-point shooting to 39%.

His handles have been the other major improvement. He has become one of the league’s smoothest players and a fan favorite for his playstyle.

Garland has helped Cleveland reach the playoffs three times, but the team has never made it to a conference championship.

Although he's a young asset, he comes at a high price and with a clear injury history. With the Cavs salary cap in mind, and minimal draft assets for the future, the team would likely be more focused on just gaining a few draft picks. It's unlikely an interested team would need to give up a player of similar caliber.

The team could also use a new guard to mix into the rotation, unless the team is ready to push Lonzo Ball’s limits.

What the team would look like post-Garland

The starting lineup would likely see Donovan Mitchell move to the point guard spot, and rising star Jaylon Tyson as the two. Craig Porter Jr. would likely be the main back up for the guards.

While the team would get inherently worse without Garland, the lineup would better reflect the team we’ve seen this year. If Tyson keeps developing at the rate he has been, he could be just as good of a player by the postseason.

The Cavs are going to have to make some tough decisions before the trade deadline in early February. Sending off Garland may be the wake up call Cleveland needs to show the urgency of a postseason run this year.