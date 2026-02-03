NBA Mock Trade: Charlotte Hornets Acquire Lonzo Ball to Pair With Brother

With the NBA Trade Deadline set for this Thursday, February 5, we expect trades to start rolling in soon. The rumors are already coming in hot and heavy. Two teams that could be making to look to make moves to improve in the standings and potentially make a playoff run are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs are currently sitting in fifth place in the East, which is a bit disappointing for them, but they are still a team that could go on a run and win a wide-open Eastern Conference. Cleveland is a team that cannot only compete this season, but will be looking to compete as a top team in the East for years to come.

Charlotte is in 11th place in the East, but they are sitting just one game out of the play-in tournament. They would love to make a move that gets them into the playoffs as a final eight team. It's time they start becoming a competitive team with their star guard, LaMelo Ball. It could be their star, why this trade ultimately materializes.

Charlotte Hornets - Cleveland Cavaliers Mock Trade

Charlotte Hornets Receive

G - Lonzo Ball

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive

G - Pat Connaughton

2nd Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

As far as Ball goes, we would expect to see him get a boost in production heading to Charlotte. His 20 minutes per game would likely climb on a weaker team with shaky guards. We'd expect that he would still be a bench player, but he'd be the next man up after Collin Sexton. It's unclear how his chemistry with his brother could help his fantasy value as well.

Connaughton is a non-factor and will continue to be a non-factor in Cleveland. We wouldn't expect to see him on the court for more than about five minutes per game.

Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton (21) looks on in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets would be able to get an upgrade at guard for a cheap price, while also making their star happy. Lonzo and LeMelo have spoken about how they have dreamed of playing together. If he can give them a boost into the play-in and make his brother happy in Charlotte for a player who is barely contributing, this is a great deal for Charlotte.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cleveland Cavaliers

Ball has been disappointing this season, averaging just 4.6 points per game, while shooting 30.1% from the field. With this move, they move Ball, who still has one more year on his contract for $10 million, for an expiring contract, giving them more financial flexibility. Connaughton could also fill a role as a shooter that Ball can't, even if he is a lesser player overall. The deal makes sense for both teams.

