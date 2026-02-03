NBA Mock Trade: Celtics Lands Myles Turner for Anfernee Simons from Bucks

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, February 5. Teams will be scrambling to either buy players to improve their team for a deep playoff run or sell off assets they no longer feel fit their future vision. One team that has been involved in more trade rumors than any other are the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't the only Bucks player who could be shipped out of town by the end of the week.

Milwaukee could also be looking to move on from center Myles Turner, who had seemingly been on the trading block forever with the Indiana Pacers, and now could be getting shipped out of Milwaukee. One team that could be looking to add the talented big man is the Boston Celtics. They have the assets to acquire Turner, and he would help them make a playoff run, even without Jayson Tatum.

Boston Celtics - Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade

Celtics Receive

C - Myles Turner

2nd Round Pick

2nd Round Pick

Bucks Receive

G - Anfernee Simons

First Round Pick

First Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Turner has seen his numbers drop off this season, and a move to Boston could spike them right back up. This would be fantastic for his fantasy value. Milwaukee has been a mess this season, and Turner has found success playing with talented guards and wings in Indiana. He would be a perfect fit in the paint for the Celtics. Almost immediately, we'd expect to see a spike in points courtesy of the surrounding playmakers who will know how to maximize his abilities and draw defensive attention. With that, we'd also expect him to become more engaged on defense, driving up his rebounds and blocks as well.

Simons could see a slight boost in production this season in Milwaukee, but we wouldn't expect a huge jump. However, long-term, this move could help launch him into the role as a primary offensive weapon. That is much less likely to be the case in Boston, with all the talented players they have and mouths to feed. At the end of the day, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White are still going to be the key offensive pieces in Boston; he won't have that kind of competition in Milwaukee, where they can build around him as a potential star.

Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Boston Celtics

Even without Tatum, who may not return at all this season, they are still in win-now mode. No one would be shocked if they were able to win the Eastern Conference this season. However, there will be significantly less room for error without Tatum, and Turner brings exactly what they need. His presence in the paint and ability to score could put them over the top in the East.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look like they are heading towards a full rebuild. It would make sense to move an asset like Turner for a young guard and draft picks. While Turner is a very good player, he's not someone you are going to build a team around. With Simons and a couple of first-round draft picks, it could jumpstart a potentially painful rebuild.

