Mock Trade: Timberwolves Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo to Pair With Anthony Edwards

As the day pass, it grows in confidence that a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is going to come to a head. The market interest is extremely deep on the MVP. There is no reason that he would command otherwise. As per Kalshi, Antetokounmpo is about a 50-50% shot to be dealt. Today, we explore one interesting mock trade scenario in which Antetokounmpo heads even further north to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If Giannis was paired with Anthony Edwards, that could be the most lethal combination since the days of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. At first thought, we could wonder if the usage of Antetokounmpo would go down, sharing an offense with a player such as Edwards. However, I think that would not be an issue.

With this duo running the offense in Minnesota, they would control it to a large amount. We could literally see a combined usage of 70% by the two. Antetokounmpo will get what he wants in the offense, and with it being better than the state of the Bucks, he should only trend higher as the likely #1 player in Fantasy Basketball.

Shifting gears to the Bucks, they would drastically change offensively. It would be difficult to telegraph their offense. It would be an array of young player vying for success. I would suspect that Ryan Rollins and Rob Dillingham would be a solid long-term fantasy options. However, they are still young, and time will tell.

The backcourt should result in higher usage for Myles Turner and Bobby Portis. The same goes for Kyle Kuzma, be he is always going to be a more volatile, trade rumored player. By adding Julius Randle, he will also have a lateral transition.

Mock Trade Details

Bucks Get: Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Rob Dillingham, 2026, 2028, 2029 1st Round Picks

Timberwolves Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why the Bucks Say Yes

The days of Giannis on the Bucks may finally be at its end. The team seems to lack any title-contending promise. Antetokounmpo will be gone sooner or later. They might as well leverage his value and snag as many long-term assets as they can. It is quite simple.

Why the Timberwolves Say Yes

The Timberwolves have a great window to winning an NBA title right now. Anthony Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA. Rudy Gobert is one of the better centers. They also do not have a ton of depth pieces that are necessarily bad, nor require too much work. This team is perfectly set up to run a lethal 1-2 punch.

The end goal of any NBA team is to win a title. Yes, you invest a lot to achieve it via one singular player. However, you must take that shot when the time comes. The Timberwolves may well be among the Thunder are the argued best team in the NBA.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: