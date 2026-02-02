NBA Mock Trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes the Face of the Chicago Bulls

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors are running wild as the days continue. As of now, he looks most likely to remain in Milwaukee. However, he may be headed elsewhere. The Warriors own the talk of the town, but other teams linger in the distance. One of those teams is right now I-94 in Chicago. This is how a mock trade shapes up, sending Giannis to the Bulls.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Chicago Bulls have become frontrunners to land Giannis if he leaves Milwaukee 🚨 pic.twitter.com/89WeFgBHGx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 2, 2026

If Antetokounmpo went to the Bulls, a lot would change. First off, they will ship out multiple key pieces, including Coby White, Nikola Vučević, and Zach Collins. This will let Giannis become a far higher usage player. Nobody can really contest the usage of Antetokounmpo, and his value will remain as the borderline No. 1 player in Fantasy Basketball.

The affected parties in Chicago would be Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, and Matas Buzelis. They will all fall down the rankings a tad, but a lot would be up in the air until we see the offense actually take the court.

In Milwaukee, they now become one of the worst offenses in the NBA. Between Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis, they can remain okay, but nothing worth being over the moon about. I could see the Bucks surely being a bottom-five NBA offense.

What this would do is drastically increase the usage rate of all others on the team. We must now decide if their usage trumps the offensive reduction. I would say that it surely does. No player will move too highly in rankings, but they should naturally improve in their Fantasy Basketball situation.

Mock Trade Details

Bucks Get: Nikola Vučević, Zach Collins, Coby White, 2026 1st Round Pick (1-8), 2028 1st Round Pick, 2030 1st Round Pick

Bulls Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why the Bucks Say Yes

The Bucks are in a pickle, but I would call it a delicious pickle. No fans want to wait to see victory, but they may have to be patient with the Bucks. This team is good, but not great, with Giannis and company. It seems like Giannis will be gone sooner rather than later. The Bucks would be rash to call off any trades, and they appear to be fielding those calls, so good on them.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA. He will command a trade haul. That is exactly what the Bucks get here with three first-round picks and competitive players added. All three players are on expiring deals, but that is fine. The Bucks cut their payroll, ready to invest in some free agents in 2026-27, adding their young players that will enter the fold in years to come.

Why the Bulls Say Yes

The Bulls have many expiring deals, making them well prepared to afford a $53M Average Annual Salary that Antetokounmpo has. By adding Giannis, they are an immediate threat in the Eastern Conference. They are well-equipped to build around him in the coming seasons. It is not every day that you can just get a player of that caliber. They make the move that comes rarely. Nothing else matters.

