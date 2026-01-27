NBA Mock Trade: Golden State Warriors Acquire Jarrett Allen from Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors have played inconsistent basketball this season, but they remain in the playoff picture with a 26–22 record, which puts them eighth in the Western Conference. Recently, the Warriors took a major blow when Jimmy Butler III was lost for the year with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry has shown he can still carry the offense in his 17th season with Golden State, but he’ll need more help if the team wants to make a run—especially after losing Butler III. The Warriors also haven’t rolled out an elite center this year, instead rotating minutes among Al Horford, Quinten Post, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. If the front office wants this group to contend, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a trade partner to keep an eye on.

Golden State Warriors - Cleveland Cavaliers Mock Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the thick of the playoff race, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 28–20 record. While trading a starter may not seem like the best move on the surface, Cleveland could still remain competitive while improving its long-term talent and asset pool. Evan Mobley’s emergence as a young NBA star also creates more flexibility, as the Cavaliers can play him at either power forward or center. That versatility makes it easier for Cleveland to consider moving Jarrett Allen—if the return is strong enough. With that in mind, let’s break down what a mock trade between the two teams could look like.

Golden State Warriors receive C Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers receive PF Jonathan Kuminga and a 2027 first-round pick

In this mock trade, the Warriors add an elite starting center in Jarrett Allen. In return, the Cavaliers receive a young power forward with a high ceiling in Jonathan Kuminga, along with a future first-round pick.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

This mock trade would include three players whose fantasy basketball stock would likely rise. Jarrett Allen would slide into Golden State’s starting center spot with little competition for minutes or volume, and he could become a steady double-double guy for the Warriors. With Allen gone from Cleveland, Evan Mobley would see a major jump in offensive usage, raising his ceiling and putting him among the top upside players in fantasy basketball. Jonathan Kuminga would also benefit because he’d finally get a real chance at a consistent role with a new team. He has shown big flashes with the Warriors, but through five seasons he hasn’t been able to lock down steady minutes and a defined role.