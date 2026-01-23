NBA Mock Trade: Ivica Zubac Heads to the Celtics for Anfernee Simons, Top Draft Pick

When we take a tour around the National Basketball Association, we find many teams with many differing short-term plans. Teams like the Lakers and the Clippers may be in win-now mode, while teams like the Nets and the Jazz are in a full re-build. One way or another, they both will have interest at the Trade Deadline. We explore many Mock Trade's on a daily basis and today, we see how a trade looks that would send Ivica Zubac to the Celtics.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The Celtics and Pacers have shown interest in Ivica Zubac, per @MikeAScotto



“Among the notable teams to express interest in trading for Zubac were the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, HoopsHype has learned. Dating back from last season through Monday, Zubac is having the best… pic.twitter.com/5SaDd5mw2O — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 6, 2026

As the Celtics would gain Zubac, he would probably see similar output. The Celtics are similar to the Clippers offensively. Zubac will play a similar role as the starting Center. This trade fills a gap that the Celtics need, but it does not change a whole lot for the singular player.

By sending Zubac away, the Clippers become an interesting case. In their frontcourt, they will be rocking with Brook Lopez and John Collins as their core. By no means is this a stellar group and, in fact, it would be one of the worst groups in the NBA.

The Clippers, however, gain offense that they so strive. They also shed the Zubac contract that appears expendale. His loss may up the output for the backcourt, such as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Mock Trade Details:

Clippers Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, 2027 1st Round Pick (Top-14 Protected)

Celtics Receive: Ivica Zubac, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Brown

Why the Clippers Say Yes

On the Clippers end, this is a longer-term play. Zubac is a commodity to a contending team, and he must go with a price to pay in return. That price is a 2027 1st Round Protected Pick. The Clippers have age to their roster, as well as a lot of tied-up money. They begin a step to re-invigorating the future of this team.

In the process here, the Clippers also gain some offense to surge from the bench. Simons is a great 6th man and Hauser is lethal from three-point range.

Contractually, Simons is also an expiring deal. He will provide a surge, but at no long-term monetary commitment. Hauser, however, is under contract for some time to come. He will be cheaper, around $10 Million AAV.

Why the Celtics Say Yes

The Celtics really need to add some size to their frontcourt. They are currently working with Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, and Sam Hauser, who is not even a true big-man. By adding Zubac, they get size under contract for another two additional years.

The Celtics are also a team that can win soon. Once Jayson Tatum returns, the one-two punch of Tatum and Jaylen Brown is known to be perhaps the best in the NBA. The Celtics may lack to be anything special now, but they could become a late, hot-team in April-May.

As for the rest of this deal, the Celtics do get Bogdanovic simply for monetary reasons. Kobe Brown also helps cap off that monetary constraint, helping both sides come correct in financials. Brown is an expiring deal, and he would not be back. Bogdanovic is also not back, although he can still provide a solid surge off of the bench.

