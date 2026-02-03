NBA Mock Trade: Ja Morant Forms Big-Two with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Milwaukee Bucks

The Trade Deadline is now just three days away, as of this mock trade scenario. We have many superstars crowding the news cycle, and some of them will very likely be dealt with within these 72 hours. These names include, but are not limited to, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Klay Thompson. Today, we look into Morant and a world where he joins the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

If the Bucks end up with Morant in a wild trade, it would significantly impact both players. For one, Antetokounmpo would actually sacrifice some usage to Morant. He currently has a 34.9% usage rate, and Morant would command at least 25% of his own. It could be anticipated that Antetokounmpo would come down 10-20% in usage, while Morant would reach his high 20% mark.

The losing Bucks in this would be Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner. If Rollins found the bench, he may retain some usefulness. Turner, however, would lose some value with a usage reduction. This will be the Giannis-to-Ja show all night long, every night.

Pivoting over to Memphis, the Grizzlies have shifting stock options on their team, and for the better. Morant has only played 20 games for the Grizzlies. With this, there is a great sample size to go off of. Minus Morant, names like Ty Jerome, Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, and Jaylin Wells surge in value. Jerome and Spencer, most of all, would be great depth pieces on your Fantasy Basketball roster. The way Jerome has debuted his season, he may actually have very high value, that of league-winning potential.

Mock Trade Details

Bucks Get: Ja Morant

Grizzlies Get: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, 2026 1st Round Pick, 2028 1st Round Pick, 2030 1st Round Pick

Why the Bucks Say Yes

The Bucks are in franchise-saving mode. If Antetokounmpo is not dealt by the Friday deadline, he will need some help to make another playoff run. He also must be appeased by his counterparts. This would entail grabbing him an elite player, such as Morant. The price is not going to be cheap, but it's the price to pay to keep your generational talent.

Morant with Antetokounmpo will be a duo for the ages. The 1-2 punch of an elite guard and an elite forward would be capable of carrying the Bucks very far in the playoffs to come. All they must do then is surround them with affordable role players and let this big two cook.

Why the Grizzlies Say Yes

It appears that Morant and the Grizzlies are at odds. Reports also suggest that his teammates are done with him. To get a haul, which they certainly are capable of attaining, would be a no-brainer. This is what they get in this deal.

As it is, the Grizzlies have a young core of talent, from Ty Jerome to Cam Spencer, Cedric Coward, Jaren Jackson Jr. (though older), and others. By adding these draft picks and some nice size in the paint, the Grizzlies look bright. They can make the playoffs and maybe even win a round. They are also set up for the next 5-10 years.

