Fantasy Basketball Owners Weigh Future Stock of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant
The NBA trade deadline is days away on February 6th. As we see every singlee year, many trades will happen, and they will happen at any given moment. We may very well see Giannis get dealt in five minutes, in three days, or not at all. The same goes for everyone. As we wonder who those names may be, we present to you eight of the most likely trade candidates and how their Fantasy Basketball stock may be affected.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Potential Trade Destinations: Warriors, Bulls, Heat
Buy or Sell: Neutral
Anywhere that Giannis may be, he will be the heart and soul of that team. Nobody will affect his output, whether he plays alongside Steph Curry or anyone else. He is the guy, and he is untouchable in Fantasy Basketball.
Jonathan Kuminga
Potential Trade Destinations: Kings, Mavericks, Bulls, Lakers
Buy or Sell: Buy
The Warriors have been reluctant to play Kuminga this season. Now, he is injured. When Kuminga has seen the court, he has played very great basketball. Once he gets to a new environment, he very well should take off and become a viable Fantasy Basketball option.
Coby White
Potential Trade Destinations: Rockets, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Hawks, Pistons
Buy or Sell: Buy
Coby White is not a league-winning sale, but you can buy him for optimism in his trade partner. Among these top destinations, four of the five are very great teams. White would likely move into a lateral role, but on a better team.
Malik Monk
Potential Trade Destinations: Timberwolves, Bucks, Rockets, Pistons
Buy or Sell: Buy
The Kings are filled with players splitting time. As it stands, Russell Westbrook is leading the way. If Monk can upgrade his team and be their key 6th man, he can play better than he currently is playing in Sacramento.
Domantas Sabonis
Potential Trade Destinations: Raptors, Suns, Wizards, Bulls
Buy or Sell: Buy
Sabonis has been quite injured this season. He should only get healthier, thus raising his stock. No matter the team he goes to, he will be the leading big man. At Sabonis' best, he is an elite presence in the frontcourt.
Klay Thompson
Potential Trade Destinations: Warriors, Lakers, Spurs (Many Suitors)
Buy or Sell: Sell
Thompson is not one to adore right now. He plays a solid, but mid-tiered role with the Mavericks. Any other team that may try to get him will likely make it a lateral move. At face value, you can make a good case for acceptable trade terms.
Ja Morant
Potential Trade Destinations: Heat, Bucks
Buy or Sell: Buy
It sounds like the Heat are the only team that Morant wants to go to. They are going to be the only destination if this trade happens. The Bucks remain a long shot. With Morant on the Heat, he would be a lateral move in expected production with health. As a Fantasy Basketball manager, I would buy him for cheap, if possible. He has not played much this year.
Bennedict Mathurin
Potential Trade Destinations: Pelicans, Nets, Bulls
Buy or Sell: Buy
Mathurin is a great perimeter player, and he could provide great offense for a struggling team. He will be shot-heavy, and that should be seen more often on a team like the Pelicans or the Nets. The expiring contracted player looks for a new, monster deal, so he will be playing very hard.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.