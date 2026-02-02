Fantasy Basketball Owners Weigh Future Stock of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant

The NBA trade deadline is days away on February 6th. As we see every singlee year, many trades will happen, and they will happen at any given moment. We may very well see Giannis get dealt in five minutes, in three days, or not at all. The same goes for everyone. As we wonder who those names may be, we present to you eight of the most likely trade candidates and how their Fantasy Basketball stock may be affected.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Potential Trade Destinations: Warriors, Bulls, Heat

Buy or Sell: Neutral

Anywhere that Giannis may be, he will be the heart and soul of that team. Nobody will affect his output, whether he plays alongside Steph Curry or anyone else. He is the guy, and he is untouchable in Fantasy Basketball.

Jonathan Kuminga

Potential Trade Destinations: Kings, Mavericks, Bulls, Lakers

Buy or Sell: Buy

The Warriors have been reluctant to play Kuminga this season. Now, he is injured. When Kuminga has seen the court, he has played very great basketball. Once he gets to a new environment, he very well should take off and become a viable Fantasy Basketball option.

Coby White

Potential Trade Destinations: Rockets, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Hawks, Pistons

Buy or Sell: Buy

Coby White is not a league-winning sale, but you can buy him for optimism in his trade partner. Among these top destinations, four of the five are very great teams. White would likely move into a lateral role, but on a better team.

Malik Monk

Potential Trade Destinations: Timberwolves, Bucks, Rockets, Pistons

Buy or Sell: Buy

The Kings are filled with players splitting time. As it stands, Russell Westbrook is leading the way. If Monk can upgrade his team and be their key 6th man, he can play better than he currently is playing in Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis

Potential Trade Destinations: Raptors, Suns, Wizards, Bulls

Buy or Sell: Buy

Sabonis has been quite injured this season. He should only get healthier, thus raising his stock. No matter the team he goes to, he will be the leading big man. At Sabonis' best, he is an elite presence in the frontcourt.

Klay Thompson

Potential Trade Destinations: Warriors, Lakers, Spurs (Many Suitors)

Buy or Sell: Sell

Thompson is not one to adore right now. He plays a solid, but mid-tiered role with the Mavericks. Any other team that may try to get him will likely make it a lateral move. At face value, you can make a good case for acceptable trade terms.

Ja Morant

Potential Trade Destinations: Heat, Bucks

Buy or Sell: Buy

It sounds like the Heat are the only team that Morant wants to go to. They are going to be the only destination if this trade happens. The Bucks remain a long shot. With Morant on the Heat, he would be a lateral move in expected production with health. As a Fantasy Basketball manager, I would buy him for cheap, if possible. He has not played much this year.

Bennedict Mathurin

Potential Trade Destinations: Pelicans, Nets, Bulls

Buy or Sell: Buy

Mathurin is a great perimeter player, and he could provide great offense for a struggling team. He will be shot-heavy, and that should be seen more often on a team like the Pelicans or the Nets. The expiring contracted player looks for a new, monster deal, so he will be playing very hard.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: