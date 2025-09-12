NBA Mock Trade: Milwaukee Bucks Add Immanuel Quickley In Trade With Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have been one of the more aggressive trade partners in the NBA over the past year. Toronto’s front office pulled the trigger on a trade for All-Star wing Brandon Ingram to bolster the team’s playoff hopes.
Entering the new season, Toronto could continue their aggressive moves, this time looking to shed cap space, narrowly avoiding the 1st Apron to this point of the offseason. Among their trade candidates is breakout point guard Immanuel Quickley.
Quickley has emerged as the starting point guard in Toronto, averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 33 games for the Raptors last season. The problem lies in his salary. Quickley is set to earn $32.5 million in 2024-25, making him one of Toronto’s top trade candidates.
Should the Raptors look to move the 26-year-old guard, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a potential trade destination. Looking to the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks could also be a prime trade spot.
Here’s a trade to pair Quickley up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
Toronto Raptors-Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Toronto Raptors receive Kyle Kuzma, 2030 first-round pick (via POR)
Milwaukee Bucks receive Immanuel Quickley
In this trade, the Raptors manage to shed nearly $8 million in cap space and receive notable draft capital from the Bucks. Quickley is sent to Milwaukee to join forces with Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner, forming a big three that could compete in an injury-riddled East in 2024-25.
The Bucks fill a massive need at the starting point guard spot following the loss of Damian Lillard. Quickley steps in as the team’s lead facilitator and second scoring option behind the two-time MVP, providing valuable offensive output for Milwaukee’s starting rotation.
From a fantasy standpoint, Quickley’s stock likely takes a slight bump alongside the likes of Milwaukee’s big-man duo. His production could see yet another step forward with greater shooting efficiency in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo’s stock likely remains unfazed, given his fantasy scoring versatility between points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
Why The Raptors Make The Trade
Toronto is already feeling the effects of Quickley’s massive $162 million deal over five years. Though the young point guard is still developing, he’s pitted the Raptors in salary cap purgatory.
The Raptors are several significant moves away from title contention and risk losing the ability to bring in quality players to fill out their roster under their current salary cap situation.
Toronto is nearly $45 million over the salary cap and are currently over the 1st Apron by roughly $3.4 million. Moving Quickley in the suggested trade could help the Raptors fall under the 1st Apron down the line, while immediately opening nearly $8 million in cap space.
Why The Bucks Make The Trade
Milwaukee’s front office is somewhat backed into a corner where Antetokounmpo is concerned. The team is attempting to retool quickly to entice the two-time MVP to remain with the Bucks.
Adding a player like Quickley reinforces such a notion. The trade also fills a massive void at point guard previously left by Lillard, who the team parted ways with to afford Turner’s contract.
The team also parts with Kyle Kuzma in the trade. Milwaukee’s front office had high hopes for Kuzma, trading Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for the former No. 27 pick. In the playoffs, Kuzma posted a disappointing 5.8 points shooting 34.3% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.