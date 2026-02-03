NBA Mock Trade: Timberwolves Pair Zion Williamson With Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for another star to pair alongside Anthony Edwards over the long-term. The team is preparing a significant package to bring in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but could find themselves unable to match the respective returns of the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, the frontrunners to land the superstar.

Losing out on the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes could leave the Timberwolves searching for a backup target. Several star players come to mind, but one could emerge as a serious target for Minnesota: New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been involved in trade talks as the Pelicans gear up for an ensuing rebuild. With two years left on his deal following this season, the two-time All-Star could serve as a long-term pairing alongside Edwards, setting the team up for contention for years to come.

Williamson is on pace to suit up in 70 games for just the second time in his career, averaging 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 36 games this season. As he continues to garner trade interest, let’s look at a potential deal that pairs Williamson and Edwards in Minnesota:

New Orleans Pelicans-Minnesota Timberwolves Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New Orleans receives Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, 2026 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap

Minnesota receives Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado

In the proposed deal, the Timberwolves package Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo and Rob Dillingham to make a home-run swing with a trade for Williamson. Minnesota also adds considerable draft capital to push the trade over the edge. McDaniels and DiVincenzo present favorable salaries for the Pelicans to navigate during the offseason, while Rob Dillingham could emerge as a cornerstone asset over the long-term.

In Minnesota, Williamson would join the likes of Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert to form one of the top cores in the Western Conference. The team would instantly emerge as a contender with a vastly improved roster.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Williamson’s stock could take a slight hit, considering his projected role offensively. Still, he is a strong fit alongside the team’s existing core with efficient scoring output and encouraging rebounding production. Randle’s fantasy outlook could also take a hit alongside Williamson, though his assist and rebounding numbers project to remain largely consistent.

Why The Pelicans Make The Trade

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New Orleans is actively shopping Williamson ahead of the deadline, and the Timberwolves present a tremendous fit. The team brings in a promising young player, two quality wings under contract for the next several years, and a stockpile of draft capital to help kickstart an imminent rebuild. The team can also get Williamson’s salary off the books, owing the star forward roughly $126 million over the final three years of his current deal.

Why The Timberwolves Make The Trade

Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) talks with head coach Chris Finch during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Minnesota is star-searching, looking to match the firepower of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs out West. Williamson is a high-risk, high-reward trade target, but the All-Star forward has appeared in 36 games this season and is turning the corner from an availability standpoint. With lesser responsibility, his health could continue to improve with a change of scenery. He’s under contract through 2027-28 and will help the Timberwolves sustain their status as title contenders in a loaded Western Conference.

