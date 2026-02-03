Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Heat Surge Ahead of Warriors, Timberwolves

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo stay put at the NBA trade deadline?

Even though there are several teams that may be interested in the former league MVP, recent reporting from The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that the Giannis saga may extend into the offseason.

“As of Monday evening, the offers coming the Bucks’ way for the ‘Greek Freak’ were still believed to be so underwhelming — in the eyes of rival executives and agents — that this saga looked likely to extend into the summertime,” Amick wrote.

Despite that, there has been some recent movement in the odds to land the star big man, as the Miami Heat (now +175) have jumped the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls in the latest trade odds at DraftKings.

Chicago gained a lot of steam in this betting market on Sunday and Monday, but it has now fallen behind the Heat, Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Odds

It’s important to note that the favorite in this market is Milwaukee, showing that oddsmakers expect Giannis to stay put in the 2025-26 season.

That makes sense if the offers for the two-time league MVP are underwhelming, as the Bucks cannot afford to sell low on the franchise icon, especially since they lack any real assets to improve the team around – or the next version of the team without him – at the moment.

Giannis is also expected to miss several weeks with his second calf strain of the 2025-26 season, and that may be cooling his market at the deadline. Teams that are looking to contend for a title this season may not want to give up several rotation pieces or assets for a player that won’t be able to play right away.

Trading for Giannis this season would be a move for a Finals run, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll be able to play enough to get fringe contenders like Miami or Golden State into the picture as true Finals threats.

This market will likely continue to shift as the deadline approaches, but it appears Miami has a leg up on the rest of the field when it comes to prying Giannis from Milwaukee.

