NBA Mock Trade: Tyler Herro-Ja Morant Swap Alters Fantasy Basketball Landscape

The NBA Trade Deadline is now less than a month away. It is set for February 5, 2026. There are plenty of teams that are set to be buyers, plenty of teams that are set to be sellers, and plenty of other teams still trying to figure out what they are. The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies are both currently set to make the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament based on the current standings. The Heat are sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference at 21 - 19, and the Grizzlies are in 10th place in the Western Conference at 17 - 22.

While both teams are currently in the playoff picture, surely they have higher goals than simply being sent home in the play-in or, at best, the first round of the playoffs. Both of these teams need to shake things up on their stagnant rosters, and both teams have players who are constantly mentioned in trade rumors and could potentially use a change of scenery. With star guard Ja Morant expected to be shipped out of Memphis, the Grizzlies could potentially get a nice package back for him centered around Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Mock Trade: Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat Receive

G - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive

G - Tyler Herro

F - Simone Fontecchio

Fantasy Basketball Impact of Tyler Herro-Ja Morant Potential Trade

We'd expect Morant to improve in Miami; it's not like things can get much worse. We trust that the coaching staff and management will figure out a way to put him in the best possible situation to succeed both on and off the court. His minutes and usage should both climb to superstar levels as well. He's played 30 minutes just twice in his past seven games, maxing out at 34 minutes. This would be a great move for Morant fantasy owners.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As far as Herro goes, we think he'd fit in nicely with the Grizzlies. They are in need of a shooter, and he can fill that role seamlessly. While we don't expect any big boost in production, we also don't see any fall off either.

Why The Deal Makes Sense For The Miami Heat

The Heat would be taking a risk, but they would also be buying low on a player with superstar talent, despite his off-court issues and declining play. Miami has to be willing to bet that in their well-established culture with strong leadership, they will be able to rein Morant in and keep him focused on basketball and on track. He has the potential to be a legitimate franchise superstar who can lead a team to a championship as their best player if the right pieces are around him. However, it has become clear that it won't be the case in Memphis.

Why The Deal Makes Sense For The Memphis Grizzlies

At this point, they have to move on from Morant. His antics and subpar play have been holding the team back both on and off the court, and he is no longer worth the baggage that has come along with him in Memphis. While his value has drastically declined, they have to trade him before it declines further, because this situation with the Grizzlies is clearly past the point of fixing. That's not say Morant is past the point of no return, but both the player and the team would be well served by moving on and putting this partnership behind them.

