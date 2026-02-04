NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Move on from Draymond Green, Land Giannis Antetokounmpo 

The NBA Trade Deadline is now less than 24 hours away, and we have already seen a whirlwind of wild trades take place. However, the biggest name rumored to be on the market is still available. Former multiple-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks could be on a team at any point in the coming hours. There is a chance that he could join another former MVP with the Golden State Warriors, for a Warriors' legend in a massive blockbuster deal.

Golden State Warriors - Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade

Golden State Warriors Receive

F - Giannis Antetokounmpo

G - Kevin Porter Jr

Milwaukee Bucks Receive

F - Draymond Green

F - Jonathan Kuminga

G - Buddy Hield

G - Brandin Podziemski

First Round Pick

First Round Pick

Second Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

While Antetokounmpo will likely see a bit less usage being on the same court as Steph Curry, playing with a player like Curry will open up so much for Giannis inside. Even with the ball in his hands less, we'd expect a spike in production for the superstar forward.

Draymond Green is going to do what he always does. The move to Milwaukee shouldn't make a huge difference. He's the kind of player who does the dirty work and gives you a little bit of everything. Every night, he is a threat to get a double-double, but is rarely a threat to drop 20.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The biggest winner here is Kuminga. A move to the Bucks could allow him to step as the true No. 1 option in an offense. That is never going to be the case as long as he's playing next to Steph. We'd expect his 12.1 points per game to potentially jump up closer to 20 points per game almost immediately.

This would also be a much-needed refresh for Hield, who has had a disastrous season in Golden State. He would immediately start seeing both more time on the court and more shots. A trade to Milwaukee would be great for him.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Golden State Warriors

Odds are this trade doesn't immediately make the Warriors contenders this year, but it does make them extremely dangerous. Especially if they can pair this trade with another move. However, it will put them in a great place heading into next season with Steph, Giannis, and Jimmy Butler as their big three. Green is reaching the end of the road, and at some point, they have to move Kuminga, after re-signing him has caused more harm than good this season. They do lose some assets and depth, but it's well worth it.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Milwaukee Bucks

In a perfect world, the Bucks wouldn't have to trade their superstar, but if this situation has soured to the point that they have to make a move, this is a good one for them. They get players who can help them in the near future, like Draymond and Hield, a potential young all-star in Kuminga, and future assets like Podziemski and the draft picks. If they have to move him, this move makes a lot of sense.

