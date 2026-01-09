NBA Mock Trade: Zach LaVine Looks to Team Up with the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo

The NBA Trade Rumors continue to fuel the fire among NBA Storylines. An array of players are hot on the stove, including Ja Morant, Anthony Davis, Michael Porter Jr., and many others. One key player that seems soon to be on his way out may be Zach LaVine. The Kings seem to be failing to get anything right, but if they wish to do any right, it may be done by parting ways with their highest-paid asset that is LaVine. This may be one trade option where he goes to the Bucks.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are expected to trade Zach LaVine before the trade deadline, per @amathur25



“Scott Perry has been telling people close to him that LaVine is the primary reason Sacramento is nearly dead last in the NBA in points per game allowed and defensive rating” pic.twitter.com/bfuTVqd3Be — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 22, 2025

The Kings lack much for elite guard play, but the departure of LaVine will open up the door for the guys they have got. This will benefit the upside of the again Russell Westbrook. Dennis Schröder will also see a usage increase as will the younger, Keon Ellis.

The issue, however, will be that this team gets worse. Though, usage may go up, efficiency may dip. Nonetheless, the Fantasy Basketball of all Kings Guards should increase a tad. This will also benefit Small Forwards like DeMar DeRozan and rookie, Nique Clifford.

Milwaukee Bucks

A Bucks trade for LaVine will drastically increase his value. Despite being the #1 option, most of time, in Sacramento, LaVine only has a Usage Rate of 23.3%. This will probably go up, if not remaining on par when he goes to Milwaukee.

The Bucks have a solid backcourt being lead by Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins. However, adding LaVine would be a with a purpose to upgrade the offense. He will be the new starter and he would play significant minutes. In turn, Porter Jr. and Rollins see their Fantasy Basketball stocks take a dip.

Mock Trade Details

Kings Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, 2028 1st Round Pick

Bucks Receive: Zach LaVine

Why the Kings Say Yes

Zach LaVine: “We’ve got so many offensive weapons but our offense hasn’t looked great.”



The Kings are 30th in offensive rating.



“Everybody’s style of play on this team is different. How do you cater to each person and still look out for the whole team?” pic.twitter.com/lwLVcBQucO — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) January 8, 2026

This move is not financially driven, despite how it would seem by the Kings looking to get rid of LaVine. His monetary obligations would be replaced by Portis and Kuzma. As the Kings may see it, they gain two pieces that equal the loss of LaVine. They can stay competitive, sell tickets, and gain a future 1st Round Pick in the future. The hope will be that, by 2028, the Bucks lose Giannis Antetokounmpo and that pick rises to become in the Top-10.

Why the Bucks Say Yes

The Bucks have been rumored for a long time that Antetokounmpo may be traded away. It seems evident that this is not the case, and he is staying in town. That being the case, the Bucks want to squeeze in their chances of winning an NBA Title.

LaVine would add another superstar presence to compliment Antetokounmpo. This is what they have desired to achieve. With a solid 1-2 punch, running and gunning, they have offensive upside to compete with the best. The Bucks are 16-21 as it stands at the #11 Seed. With the return of Antetokuonmpo and an addition of LaVine, they can very well become second-half contenders.

