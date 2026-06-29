A Fantasy Basketball Breakdown of Miles Bridges' Sweeping Trade to the Phoenix Suns

Blockbuster season is underway in the National Basketball Association. Trades are being heavily rumored, including those involving Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis. Others actually happened, most notably the Hornets trading Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, June 28. What does that mean? Let's break it down.

Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

The trade details are:

Suns Got:

F, Miles Bridges

2029 1st Round Pick

2027 2nd Round Pick

Hornets Got:

G, Grayson Allen

F, Royce O'Neale

2033 1st Round Pick

The Suns are going to slot Bridges into an immediate, elevated usage role. He is going to be the starting power forward, backed up by Rasheer Fleming, Koat Peat, and Oso Ighodaro. Besides Bridges, Mark Williams will be a low-end center.

The court will otherwise be shared with Dillon Brooks, Devin Booker, and Collin Gillespie. They will control the perimeter while Bridges deals down low.

In 2025-26, Bridges scored 17.1 points per game on 46.0% shooting. He did so in 31.0 minutes per game. The 2018 first-round draft pick is athletic and generally deemed a better scorer than a rebounder.

Among starters, Booker and Brooks did command massive usage rates in 2025-26, at 30.7% and 27.9%, respectively. Allen will depart town with his 23.1% usage rate. No one demanded much of anything in the Suns' frontcourt.

Bridges can be expected to play 32-36 minutes per game. He will be able to produce as much as he likes. He ranked as the SF14 in 2025-26 fantasy basketball, although his primary position is and will be power forward. Bridges has top-10 upside in this upcoming season.

Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale

Allen completed last season as the SG28 in fantasy basketball. O'Neale was the SF27. They may both see production reductions in Charlotte.

The Hornets will most likely start Coby White, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Naz Reid, and Moussa Diabate. Allen will be the backup shooting guard. O'Neale will be a rotational forward.

The risk with Allen will be that of his usage rate. In Phoenix, Allen played to 23.1% in Charlotte, he deals with Miller, who played to a 27.2% usage rate. White, who joined the team late in the year, played to over 30%. When sharing the court with these starters, Allen may suffer. His 2026-27 ranking will be closer to SG35.

As for O'Neale, he is rendered useless in fantasy basketball. He may not elapse 20 minutes per game. He is better to watch for as a DFS sleeper when the role, injuries, and/or matchup make for intrigue.

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