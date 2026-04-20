4 NFL Draft Trades that Fantasy Football Managers Wish For in the 1st Round

We have made it — NFL Draft Week 2026. The league will be transformed over the next 5 days, and much of that will happen through the big picks. Fantasy football will find new stars and unfortunate busts. As for our angle today, we look to the best trade-backs that may ultimately benefit X player's upside. Which do we want to see happen? See below.

Titans Trade OUT of Pick No. 4

Stock Up: Jeremiyah Love

The Titans are currently expected to draft RB, Jeremiyah Love at 4th overall. However, this may not be the ideal destination for the big-back. The Titans expect to be a middling offense in the best-case scenario. A better spot for Love to land it with the Giants at 5th overall. They bring in a top-tier offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, and will run a run-first offense behind Jaxson Dart. In Tennessee, Brian Daboll is rather the opposite, being more pass-heavy.

Steelers Trade UP

Stock Up: Ty Simpson

The most likely landing spot for Simpson is at No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals. While that is not a bad destination, he could find himself sitting behind Jacoby Brissett. If the Steelers go for Simpson, there is a high chance that he starts. The Steelers have implied that they are not waiting on Aaron Rodgers and will go for a quarterback if the situation fits. Simpson with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh might be a natural fit — a pure pocket passer with an old school team and staff.

Eagles Trade UP

Stock Up: Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon

The Eagles appear to be moving AJ Brown to the New England Patriots later this offseason, as reported Monday morning. GM Howie Roseman knows that he needs another wide receiver next to DeVonta Smith. He has also never been shy to make big deals. Jalen Hurts is not an all-world arm, but this is a top-10 NFL offense, and any top-tier wide receiver will have great value in a solidified WR2 role, which may be more difficult to find in their other possible destinations.

Jets Trade UP

Stock Up: Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon

Wide receiver is a position that is in high demand, and the Jets are comfortably in that pack of suitors. While they hope to get Tyson or Lemon at 16, they may need to trade up to secure that pick. While we cannot be too high on the Jets with Frank Reich and Geno Smith, it is a fact that their draftee is their certified slot receiver and probably their WR2, ahead of Adonai Mitchell. Volume trumps all, and the volume will be well set in New York.

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