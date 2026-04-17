AJ Brown Creates a Fantasy Football Museum in Detroit in This Trade Scenario

AJ Brown has constantly been rumored to be traded ever since the middle of the 2025 season. While the team plans to keep their star wide receiver in 2026, it cannot be denied that a pathway out of Philadelphia is very much in play. The landing spots run very deep, but today we look to one that stands out. Who struggled in 2025 and needs a fix? The Detroit Lions. While a trade is unlikely, it is not impossible. Below is how that could play out.

Fantasy Football Impact

As an Eagle, Brown is a certified fantasy football WR1. In Detroit, that role may become more volatile. Despite Brown’s skill set, Amon-Ra St. Brown would still remain the team’s WR1 with a 25%+ target share, while Brown would move ahead of Jameson Williams on the depth chart. The two receivers have somewhat different skill sets: Brown is more of a physical, possession receiver, whereas Williams offers more vertical, big-play upside. Brown’s presence wouldn’t match Williams’ field-stretching profile, but it would cap some of Williams’ upside.

The Lions ultimately would have the best offense in the NFL, on paper. Goff can be a top-10 quarterback and be the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards. St. Brown will remain as a mid-range WR1, while Brown would be more of a high-end WR2, and Williams becomes a Flex play with WR2 upside. Sam LaPorta may get the short end of the stick here, being the 3rd pass-catcher as it is, and now short the 4th with AJ Brown added.

Mock Trade Details

Lions Get:

WR, AJ Brown

Eagles Get:

2027 1st Round Pick

2027 2nd Round Pick

CB, Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Why the Lions Accept the Trade

The Lions struggled mightily in 2025. A team that was among the Super Bowl favorites fell flat. They need to get back to excellence on offense, and while depth is lacking at the wide receiver position, that solves all their problems by adding a player like Brown. In tandem with improving their offensive line through the NFL Draft, the Lions will be the highest-rated offense with a new duo sharing the same last name.

The price the Lions pay is high, but a price through the draft. They lose nothing on the team right now, and that is the premier image of a team looking to win now.

Why the Eagles Accept the Trade

Brown has been unhappy in Philadelphia, as turmoil seems to linger in the depths. Not only is Brown unhappy, but reports have risen that the team is not too confident in Jalen Hurts. Locker-room issues lead to riskier business, and Howie Roseman may finally unload Brown if the price is right. That price will be a 1st- and 2nd-round pick, plus a depth piece of a 2nd-round pick in Rakestraw Jr., which the Lions could use.

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