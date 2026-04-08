Five Dynasty Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates: Buy DeVonta Smith Now Before The Eagles Trade AJ Brown

The fantasy football season may be long over for most, but the season never really ends for dynasty owners. We are always active and looking to make moves to better build our teams.

One of the biggest keys to success in dynasty leagues is to buy low on potential stars who can help win you a championship, whether that's buying an older player who still has enough left in the tank or a young player who hasn't hit his peak yet. These are our top buy-low candidates for dynasty owners.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Allgeier was a player in free agency whom dynasty owners were keeping a close eye on. Not only because we were hoping he was out of Atlanta to free up Bijan Robinson, but because he has a ton of standalone value.

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Arizona wasn't the most exciting landing spot; however, it could be much better than people think it is. Yes, they are bringing back James Conner and have Trey Benson; nevertheless, Conner is on his last legs, and Benson has not proven that he is good or can stay healthy. Allgeier is a tank and our favorite to be their top running back moving forward.

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Injuries have destroyed Mitchell's value, but we are intrigued to see what Mike McDaniel will do with him in Los Angeles. After all the success he had with De'Von Achane in Miami, we want to see what he can do with Mitchell, who has a similar skill set.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

If you are a win-now team, you should kick the tires on Henry and see what his owner wants for him. He's 32 years old, and dynasty owners tend to fear being a year too late. Henry is a freak and has more than enough in the tank to help you win a championship this season.

In 2025, he rushed for 1,595 yards with 16 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. Those are still monster numbers. Don't assume a steep drop off with Henry.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice has had his value driven down a bit by all the turmoil surrounding him. The Chiefs are coming off a bad season in which Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. There is also the ever-looming fear of him doing something to get himself suspended. We are buying him now because we expect him to be a perennial WR1 moving forward with top-five fantasy wideout upside every year.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

This move is banking on AJ Brown being traded at some point this offseason. As soon as that happens, DeVonta Smith is going to see his value spike in a major way. It's going to happen, so get Smith now before it does. That target share will get a huge boost once Brown is gone.

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