The Cowboys Offer Alvin Kamara a Prime Fantasy Football Role in this NFL Trade Scenario

Alvin Kamara came into the NFL in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Volunteers product entered the NFL as a third-round pick, ready to split work with Mark Ingram. He did just that and quickly found excellence. Kamara's 9-year NFL career has been up and down, but mostly up, with many top-10 running-back seasons in fantasy football. However, all good things must come to an end.

The Saints went out this offseason and signed Travis Etienne Jr., who leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars after his rookie contract came to an end. The veteran returns to his home state, and he will be the team's RB1. Behind Etienne are Kamara and then year-two standout Devin Neal.

Speculation is rife about Kamara's future. While the Saints have stated he will remain, who knows that supply and demand is a world of uncertainty. If a team comes calling with a tasty deal, Kamara shall be gone. So long as the rumors also remain active, so will the possibility of a trade. In this scenario, we view how Kamara could be dealt to the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Cowboys are running out Javonte Williams as the RB1 for the second year straight. The 5-year veteran had his best and sole 1,000-yard season with the Cowboys in 2025. Williams achieved over 1,200 rushing yards on 252 rushing attempts at 4.8 yards per carry. He scored 11 touchdowns on the ground and was better than most had advertised pre-2025.

So, this means that with Kamara being dealt in a hypothetical, he would be very unlikely to be the Cowboys' RB1.

The Cowboys otherwise have Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue on the roster. The two young backups have shown promise at times, but neither was able to take over as the Cowboys'take over RB2 in 2025. Blue was hyped for a time, but never delivered, the former-Texas Longhorns product. Davis spent more time in the RB2 role, but only delivered a mere 250 yards and 2 touchdowns.

If the Cowboys had gotten Kamara in a trade, he would have gotten that RB2 role. Kamara will play a minority share of snaps to Williams, with a range of 15% to 40%, a range to be decided. The role would be a third-down back one, especially in a Brian Scottenheimer offense that is very pass-heavy. It seems that Kamara would be hard-pressed to see more work in Dallas than he could in New Orleans. Any upgrade would be minimal and risky, and in a scheme that works against his skill set.

Fantasy Football managers would rather have destinations other than Dallas for Kamara. Better spots may include Houston, Cincinnati, and Green Bay.

Mock Trade Details

Cowboys Get:

RB, Alvin Kamara

Saints Get:

5th Round Draft Pick

Why the Cowboys Say Yes

The Cowboys need a veteran RB2 to play behind Williams. That is what the team misses. A veteran presence is vital to rounding out an elite NFL offense, which the Cowboys can become. The cost is low, and the intangible gain is massive.

Why the Saints Say Yes

Kellen Moore knows that Kamara is nearing the end of his career. He knows that because he went and got Etienne Jr. That deal was neither a shot in the dark. Etienne is making $47 million over 4 years in a deal that was kind enough to lure Etienne away from Jacksonville, a team that has given him great success.

The returns for Kamara are minimal, but it gives the Saints a chance to turn Devin Neal and Kendre Miller loose. Both young backups had seen flashes of excellence in 2025. Moore has historically had great success with his backfield weapons, notably with Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Moore does not need to pay Kamara. He can bring immense productivity to his offense with his young players, and this trade ends an era to begin a new one in New Orleans.

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