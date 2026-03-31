Anthony Richardson Has Renewed Dynasty Fantasy Football Upside in this Possible Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have signed Daniel Jones to an extension, thus rendering the days of Anthony Richardson obsolete. The only logical move for the Colts should be to trade away Richardson, should they find any suitors. Luckily for them, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be an excellent landing spot—a natural fit that shows how good that trade could look.

Fantasy Football Impact

By joining the Rams, Richardson really has no fantasy football value in the short term. Matthew Stafford confirmed his 2026 return, and so Richardson will be the prime backup, but that is all for now. Even if he got any starts as the handcuff, we might question how good Richardson may be. He was not very good in Indianapolis, so it will be hard to trust him, despite being under the wizardry of Sean McVay.

If there is any value in Richardson, it lies in dynasty fantasy football. As Stafford may very well retire post-2026 or leave town for good, Richardson could become the successor. That is a very big hypothetical where the Rams' hypothetical could equally turn to free agency or the NFL Draft. However, the possibility of stashing a McVay quarterback for cheap is intriguing. It is worth a shot, but it's better if you play in a league with many bench spots. Richardson is as volatile as they come.

Mock Trade Details

Rams Get:

QB, Anthony Richardson

Colts Get:

2026 3rd Round Pick

2027 Conditional 4th Round Pick (IF Richardson starts >9 games)

Why the Rams Accept the Trade

The Rams roster Stetson Bennett as the team's only backup right now. Is Bennett the answer? Surely not. He has dealt with off-field issues and has zero career NFL snaps. McVay will surely add a backup quarterback, and with Richardson, he gets a high-upside quarterback rather than a career backup. There are hardly any reliable free agent quarterbacks available as it is.

If Richardson can find any NFL success, it would be in Los Angeles. He will learn under the best offensive mind in the NFL — Sean McVay. He will learn behind arguably the best line-or-scrimmage signal-caller in the NFL — Matthew Stafford. This is a project the Rams can very well undertake for a 3rd-round pick, and a 4th if it actually works out.

Why the Colts Accept the Trade

The Colts are ready to send away Richardson. It is a matter of finding a trade partner. Their asking price will not be too high, and when the Rams come calling (if they do), the negotiation should not be all that complicated. The Colts have Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard, and that will be their 2026 depth chart without ever missing having Richardson on the sidelines.

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