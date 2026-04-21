The Chargers Could Strike Fantasy Gold with this Bold Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

Brian Thomas Jr. is on the trade block, and he expects to remain there up until training camp, if not beyond that. The Jaguars have interest in moving their WR1 is the price is right. They will fare just fine with Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. As we explore every possible scenario, today's edition brings a mock trade of Thomas Jr. to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football Impact

Thomas Jr. would fill in as a premier Chargers' weapon right away. He will lack tremendous volume, but he will have volume. Thomas Jr. will have to battle with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and likely Keenan Allen. The target share could range from 14% to 25%. Likely, Thomas Jr. would be a 15-20% target shared player, but with high red-zone target-share ability.

The ranking of Thomas Jr. will assuredly dip in LA, given his depth chart competition. The risk is somewhat low, but he will trend as a low-end WR2 in fantasy football, if not a Flex. In turn, he will reduce the upside of all of the Chargers' pass-catchers.

The Jaguars will find Meyers to be playing to a huge target share. Trevor Lawrence loved his new pal in 2025, and in 2026, Meyers could rise close to a 30% target share. Beside him, Washington could rise to above 20% while Hunter expects to have a more specialized, high-leverage role.

Meyers would be a WR1 while Washington is a low-end WR2 and Hunter is volatile as a Flex.

Mock Trade Details

Chargers Get:

WR, Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaguars Get:

2026 1st Round Pick

2027 3rd Round Conditional Pick (7+ Touchdowns becomes 2nd Round Pick)

Why the Chargers Accept the Trade

The wizardry of Mike McDaniel will be in full effect this upcoming season. The more weapons he and Justin Herbert have, the higher the team's ceiling shall be. The Chargers can win the Super Bowl if all goes north, and gambling in a win-now trade is very much in play.

The Chargers have no true WR1 on their roster. McConkey is a WR2, while Johnston is much of the same. By adding Thomas Jr., this offense can become among the NFL's best, and it will also free up McConkey and Jonston for higher-leverage matchups.

Why the Jaguars Accept the Trade

The Jaguars have needs that could make them contenders in the AFC. With a comfortable wide receiver depth chart, the team can easily sell off Thomas Jr. for huge returns. In doing so, the team gets two high drafts that can fuel a defensive boost and/or better pass protection for Lawrence.

Thomas Jr. has been widely rumored to be dealt for that exact reason. If a team comes calling with a 1st round pick and some to be offered, the team is likely to say yes.

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